Lea Michele is finally giving fans a look at her baby boy.

The Glee alum took to Instagram Sunday to share the first photo of her one-year-old son, Ever's face, Sunday in a birthday tribute to her husband, Zandy Reich.

"Greatest man, father, husband and friend. I wake up every day so thankful that you are ours Z," Michele wrote alongside the photo of her husband and baby boy rocking shades as they took in a beachside sunset. "Happy Birthday! Ever and I love you so much. ❤️"

The couple, who were first linked in July 2017 tied the knot in an intimate ceremony in Northern California in March 2019. And while Michele and her husband welcomed Ever back in August 2020, this is the first photo the 35-year-old singer and actress has shared of her son's face on social media.

ET spoke to Michele in November about motherhood and the health struggles she endued while pregnant with their son.

"I had a really intense pregnancy, I had a very intense journey of trying to get pregnant," Michele told ET. "We were pregnant during a pandemic dealing with those complications. And then my son was born, we were in quarantine for almost a year altogether with him, so it's been pretty wild. We're just now starting to get back into the swing of life again."

Michele opened up about suffering from polycystic ovary syndrome (PCOS), which the Mayo Clinic defines as a hormonal disorder common among women of a reproductive age. The performer had to have multiple surgeries and procedures as a result of the condition, all leading to concerns that she and her husband wouldn't be able to have a child at all.

"We had given up a little bit, my husband and I," Michele admitted. "But they say when you give up and when you stop trying is when these little miracles happen. But it wasn't just for nothing. We did work really hard with my doctor and in the process of doing all of those surgeries, to help my body have a baby, which is all I’ve ever really wanted."

Michele said her biggest regret was not being more open with her family's struggles on social media throughout her pregnancy.

"I wasn't sharing what we were going through behind closed doors," she said. "I think a lot of people saw me with my pregnancy and assumed it was fine and it was far from that. And it really was something that I regret. I wish I would have let people know what we were going through because for other mothers that may have been experiencing the same thing, they could have seen my pictures and it would have made them feel a certain way, and I wish I would have shared more."

One place Michele said she has found lots of support, is in her group of celebrity mom friends like Emma Roberts, Ashley Tisdale, Hilary Duff and more.

"I have incredible girlfriends who are also moms that I call constantly with questions, and they are there for me," Michele shared. "And it is so wonderful to have such a supportive female group to have and to reach out to."

For more on Michele and her son, Ever, check out the video below.

RELATED CONTENT

Lea Michele Shares Her Biggest Regret Surrounding Her Pregnancy

Beanie Feldstein Talks Lea Michele Trending After 'Funny Girl' Casting

Lea Michele Reflects on First Year of Motherhood as Her Son Turns 1

Lea Michele Gives Birth to First Child With Husband Zandy Reich This video is unavailable because we were unable to load a message from our sponsors.



If you are using ad-blocking software, please disable it and reload the page.

Related Gallery