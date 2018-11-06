LeAnn Rimes and Eddie Cibrian go way back!

ET's Keltie Knight caught up with the 36-year-old singer and actress to talk about her new Hallmark movie, It's Christmas, Eve, where she was feeling a little nostalgic about her and her husband's Hollywood love story.

"I got engaged on Christmas eve, so that," Rimes said when asked what the best Christmas gift she has ever received. "That's a good one for sure."

Rimes and Cibrian got engaged two years after they first met, or so they thought. It turns out that they actually met long before that, at a fan appreciation event.

"Well we don't remember meeting each other," Rimes explained. "No, but there is a photo of it, clearly, and it is odd. We both were like, 'Wait, what?' I think he was 23, I was 14 at the time, and he was doing Young and the Restless. He found that right after we had worked together. He was just digging through some photos in his garage and found it."

Now, the couple has been married for seven years and she is happy to be stepmom to Cibrian's two kids -- Mason, 15, and Jake, 11. Her new movie, for which she's also written original holiday songs, is all about a blended family.

As for her holiday traditions, "We usually go over to his parents. They make this huge Cuban feast and then we come home and I will leave like a trail of candy canes from their doors to the tree."

It's Christmas, Eve premieres Saturday, Nov. 10 at 8 p.m. on the Hallmark Channel.

