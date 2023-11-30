Bronny James is returning to the court!

In a statement to ET, the James family spokesperson confirmed that LeBron James' 19-year-old son has been cleared by doctors to play, four months after going into cardiac arrest.

"Bronny James is now cleared by his doctors for a full return to basketball," the statement reads. "Bronny will have a final evaluation with USC staff this week, resume practice next week, and return to games soon after."

The statement continues, "The James family would like to express their gratitude to the incredible medical team, the entire USC community, and especially the countless friends, family, and fans for their love and support. Fight On!"

The Trojans are set to take on Gonzaga on Saturday in Las Vegas. On Dec.10, the basketball team will play Long Beach State before traveling to Auburn on Dec. 17. There is no word on which game Bronny will make his return.

On July 24, Bronny went into cardiac arrest during a preseason practice. His collapse during practice prompted a trip to the hospital and further testing, which revealed a congenital heart defect.

Last month, LeBron gave an update on his son's status and said that he was in rehab and preparing to make his return.

"Bronny is doing extremely well," LeBron said at Lakers Media Day. "He has begun his rehab process to get back on the floor this season with his teammates at USC. (With) the successful surgery that he had, he's on the up-and-up. It's definitely a whirlwind, a lot of emotions for our family this summer. But the best thing we have is each other and we stuck behind each other and gave each other strength through the whole process. We are happy to see where he is today and we look forward to seeing what his future still has in store for him."

The Los Angeles Lakers star said that he would be dedicating his current season to his son.

"Nothing else matters besides my family," LeBron said. "Obviously I'm going to dedicate this season to Bronny because of the incident that happened this summer and understanding that it just puts everything in perspective and no matter what's going on in your life at that point in time, the only thing that matters is your family. To see what he's had to go through over the last few months, it's been a lot. ... if he were to walk through the door right now, you wouldn't even know he had what he had because of how well he was moving."

RELATED CONTENT: