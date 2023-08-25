LeBron James' Son Bronny's Cause of Cardiac Arrest Revealed
The cause of Bronny James' sudden cardiac arrest has been revealed. One month after LeBron James' 18-year-old son went into cardiac arrest during basketball practice, a James family spokesperson revealed the cause of the health scare in a statement to ET.
"After a comprehensive initial evaluation at Cedars-Sinai Medical Center led by Dr. Merije Chukumerije and follow-up evaluations at the Mayo Clinic led by Dr. Michael J. Ackerman and Atlantic Health/Morristown Medical Center led by Dr. Matthew W. Martinez, the probable cause of Mr. James' sudden cardiac arrest (SCA) has been identified," the statement read. "It is an anatomically and functionally significant Congenital Heart Defect which can and will be treated."
As for Bronny's athletic future, the family spokesperson said, "We are very confident in Bronny’s full recovery and return to basketball in the very near future."
"We will continue to provide updates to media and respectfully reiterate the family's request for privacy," the statement concluded.
On July 24, Bronny was rushed to the hospital after collapsing during practice with the University of Southern California Trojans' basketball team.
At the time, a family spokesperson said that LeBron and his wife, Savannah James, "wish to publicly send their deepest thanks and appreciation to the USC medical and athletic staff for their incredible work and dedication to the safety of their athletes."
Bronny was discharged from the hospital three days later, with his doctor, Merije Chukumerije, telling ET, "Mr. James was cared for promptly by highly-trained staff and has been discharged home, where he is resting. Although his workup will be ongoing, we are hopeful for his continued progress and are encouraged by his response, resilience, and his family and community support."
Shortly thereafter, Bronny was photographed for the first time since his health scare. The next month, Bronny attended a Dodgers game and a Drake concert with his dad.
