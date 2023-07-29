Bronny James is back on his feet after suffering cardiac arrest earlier this week.

On Friday, one day after the 18-year-old was discharged from the hospital, he and his family were photographed going out to dinner at Giorgio Baldi in Santa Monica, California.

Bronny, wearing a white hoody and black pants, was seen walking with his dad, LeBron James, mom, Savannah, and siblings Bryce and Zhuri outside the Italian hotspot.

The Hollywood JR / BACKGRID

On Saturday, LeBron shared a video of Bronny playing the piano on Instagram. "GRAND RISING!! God Is Great! @bronny YOU ARE AMAZING!!! Simple as that! Keep going Young 🤴🏾!!! We’re here right with you every step of the way! 🙌🏾🙌🏾🙌🏾🙌🏾✨✨✨✨ #JamesGang👑," LeBron wrote alongside the video.

The day after his son was released from the hospital, the 38-year-old Los Angeles Lakers star took to Instagram to reflect on his family's challenging time.

In his post, LeBron is focused as he plays basketball with his 16-year-old son, Bryce.

"It's my job to always remain strong & to show them the blueprint regardless of the outcome," LeBron wrote alongside the photos with Bryce, who previously expressed his support for his brother.

On Monday, while practicing with the University of Southern California Trojans basketball team, Bronny suffered cardiac arrest and was rushed to the hospital.

According to TMZ Sports, a 911 call was made around 9:26 a.m. Bronny, a McDonald's All-American player who recently committed to playing ball for USC, was unconscious and taken to the hospital via ambulance, the outlet reported.

"Medical staff was able to treat Bronny and take him to the hospital. He is now in stable condition and no longer in ICU. We ask for respect and privacy for the James family and we will update media when there is more information," a spokesperson for the James family told ET at the time. "LeBron and Savannah wish to publicly send their deepest thanks and appreciation to the USC medical and athletic staff for their incredible work and dedication to the safety of their athletes."

Shortly thereafter, a source also told ET, "Bronny collapsed during practice. He is now doing well."

Meanwhile, ET spoke to Dr. Evelina Grayver MD, FACC, Director, Women’s Heart Program, Northwell Health, and she noted that while it is "incredibly uncommon" for an 18-year-old to go into cardiac arrest, Bronny does fall into the high risk category due to his gender, race and athletic endeavors.

Two days after the incident, a source told ET of Bronny, "He's OK, but remains in the hospital just under observation. They are still trying to determine what happened."

By Thursday, though, Bronny was out of the hospital and continuing to recover at home.

"Thanks to the swift and effective response by the USC athletics' medical staff, Bronny James was successfully treated for a sudden cardiac arrest. He arrived at Cedars-Sinai Medical Center fully conscious, neurologically intact and stable," Dr. Merije Chukumerije, Bronny's consulting cardiologist, said in a statement. "Mr. James was cared for promptly by highly-trained staff and has been discharged home, where he is resting. Although his workup will be ongoing, we are hopeful for his continued progress and are encouraged by his response, resilience, and his family and community support."

That same day, LeBron issued an update on his son's condition and thanked fans and friends for their support.

"I want to thank the countless people sending my family love and prayers. We feel you and I’m so grateful," the NBA star tweeted. "Everyone doing great. We have our family together, safe and healthy, and we feel your love. Will have more to say when we’re ready but I wanted to tell everyone how much your support has meant to all of us! #JamesGang."

RELATED CONTENT:

LeBron James Says He Has to 'Remain Strong' Amid Bronny's Health Scare

Bronny James Discharged From Hospital After Suffering Cardiac Arrest

Bronny James Remains Hospitalized to 'Determine What Happened': Source

LeBron James' Son Bryce Posts Pic With Bronny After His Cardiac Arrest

LeBron James' 18-Year-Old Son Bronny Suffers Cardiac Arrest During Workout