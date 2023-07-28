LeBron James is carrying on. The day after his 18-year-old son, Bronny James, was released from the hospital, the 38-year-old Los Angeles Lakers star took to Instagram to reflect on his family's challenging time.

In his post, LeBron is focused as he plays basketball with his 16-year-old son, Bryce. LeBron and his wife, Savannah James, are also parents to their 8-year-old daughter, Zhuri.

"It's my job to always remain strong & to show them the blueprint regardless of the outcome," LeBron wrote alongside the photos with Bryce, who previously expressed his support for his brother.

On Monday, while practicing with the University of Southern California Trojans basketball team, Bronny suffered cardiac arrest and was rushed to the hospital.

According to TMZ Sports, a 911 call was made around 9:26 a.m. Bronny, a McDonald's All-American player who recently committed to playing ball for USC, was unconscious and taken to the hospital via ambulance, the outlet reported.

"Medical staff was able to treat Bronny and take him to the hospital. He is now in stable condition and no longer in ICU. We ask for respect and privacy for the James family and we will update media when there is more information," a spokesperson for the James family told ET at the time. "LeBron and Savannah wish to publicly send their deepest thanks and appreciation to the USC medical and athletic staff for their incredible work and dedication to the safety of their athletes."

Shortly thereafter, a source also told ET, "Bronny collapsed during practice. He is now doing well."

Meanwhile, ET spoke to Dr. Evelina Grayver MD, FACC, Director, Women’s Heart Program, Northwell Health, and she noted that while it is "incredibly uncommon" for an 18-year-old to go into cardiac arrest, Bronny does fall into the high risk category due to his gender, race and athletic endeavors.

Two days after the incident, a source told ET of Bronny, "He's OK, but remains in the hospital just under observation. They are still trying to determine what happened."

By Thursday, though, Bronny was out of the hospital and continuing to recover at home.

"Thanks to the swift and effective response by the USC athletics' medical staff, Bronny James was successfully treated for a sudden cardiac arrest. He arrived at Cedars-Sinai Medical Center fully conscious, neurologically intact and stable," Dr. Merije Chukumerije, Bronny's consulting cardiologist, said in a statement. "Mr. James was cared for promptly by highly-trained staff and has been discharged home, where he is resting. Although his workup will be ongoing, we are hopeful for his continued progress and are encouraged by his response, resilience, and his family and community support."

That same day, LeBron issued an update on his son's condition and thanked fans and friends for their support.

"I want to thank the countless people sending my family love and prayers. We feel you and I’m so grateful," the NBA star tweeted. "Everyone doing great. We have our family together, safe and healthy, and we feel your love. Will have more to say when we’re ready but I wanted to tell everyone how much your support has meant to all of us! #JamesGang."

