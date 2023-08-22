LeBron James' Son Bronny Attends Drake's Concert With His Dad Following His Cardiac Arrest
LeBron James' Son Bronny's Cardiac Arrest: Doctor Explains What …
‘The Blind Side’s Quinton Aaron Reacts to ‘Unfortunate’ News Ami…
'Sister Wives': Janelle Brown Tells Cameras to Shut Down After E…
Alfonso Ribeiro Weighs In on His Chemistry With 'DWTS' Co-Host J…
'Sister Wives': Watch Christine and Kody Brown's 'Uncomfortable…
Tori Spelling Shares Glimpse Inside RV Life With Her Kids
Rihanna Welcomes Baby No. 2 With A$AP Rocky
'Sister Wives': Kody Calls First 20 Years of Family Life 'Dysfun…
Ryan Reynolds and Blake Lively: All the Times the Couple Trolled…
Keke Palmer and Darius Jackson Call It Quits (Source)
Kyle Richards and Mauricio Umansky Address Divorce Claims as The…
Taylor Swift Steps Out for Jack Antonoff and Margaret Qualley’s …
EXCLUSIVE: Tish and Brandi Cyrus on Miley's New Look and Why The…
Watch Jennifer Lopez Wish Hubby Ben Affleck a Happy Birthday Wit…
Sam Asghari and Britney Spears' Prenup: What He Won't Get in Div…
Sofía Vergara Enjoys Weekend With Family Amid Joe Manganiello Di…
Drake's Son Adonis Delivers Spot-On Impression of His Dad After …
Tour Taylor Swift’s Famous Cornelia Street Townhouse (Exclusive)
Miley Cyrus All Smiles as Maid of Honor at Mom Tish and Dominic …
Bronny James was treated to the VIP experience at Drake's latest concert, joining dad LeBron James for a night out at Crypto.com Arena in Los Angeles on Monday.
The duo entered the venue just behind the rapper, walking through the crowd until reaching their seats. Drake offered hugs to each of them before making his way to the stage to begin his show.
Once on stage, Drake offered a heartfelt shoutout to the NBA icon.
"In 2009, when nobody believed in anything I had going on, that same guy showed up to a release party for a mixtape that was called So Far Gone," he said of LeBron. "He came all the way to Toronto, Canada, to support me when I was trying to figure out how I could live my dreams. And so tonight, however many years later, it's an honor to be inside his building while we're both still on this earth. I gotta do this building justice tonight. So I came to L.A. and I'm about to give you everything I got, I promise you that."
Later, LeBron took to his Instagram Story to share a look inside the show's after-party, showing a bar stocked with his Lobos 1707 brand tequila. In the morning, the Los Angeles Lakers star followed that up with a black screen and a 5:17 a.m. timestamp, writing "No excuses. Just work. Say less."
LeBron's big father-son night out comes just a month after 18-year-old Bronny was discharged from the hospital following a frightening incident in which he suffered cardiac arrest while practicing with the University of Southern California Trojans basketball team.
In late July, Bronny suffered cardiac arrest and was rushed to the hospital. According to TMZ Sports, a 911 call was made around 9:26 a.m. Bronny, a McDonald's All-American player who recently committed to playing ball for USC, was unconscious and taken to the hospital via ambulance, the outlet reported.
"Medical staff was able to treat Bronny and take him to the hospital. He is now in stable condition and no longer in ICU. We ask for respect and privacy for the James family and we will update media when there is more information," a spokesperson for the James family told ET at the time. "LeBron and Savannah wish to publicly send their deepest thanks and appreciation to the USC medical and athletic staff for their incredible work and dedication to the safety of their athletes."
Shortly thereafter, a source also told ET, "Bronny collapsed during practice. He is now doing well."
Four days later, Bronny was out of the hospital and continuing to recover at home. That same day, LeBron issued an update on his son's condition and thanked fans and friends for their support.
"I want to thank the countless people sending my family love and prayers. We feel you and I’m so grateful," the NBA star tweeted. "Everyone doing great. We have our family together, safe and healthy, and we feel your love. Will have more to say when we’re ready but I wanted to tell everyone how much your support has meant to all of us! #JamesGang."
RELATED CONTENT:
LeBron James Attends Dodgers Game With Son Bronny After Cardiac Arrest
LeBron James and Bronny Seen Together After Son’s Cardiac Arrest
LeBron James Says He Has to 'Remain Strong' Amid Bronny's Health Scare
Bronny James Discharged From Hospital After Suffering Cardiac Arrest