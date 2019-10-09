Season two of Legacies is right around the corner!

After months of waiting to find out what happened to Hope Mikaelson (Danielle Rose Russell) after the shocking cliffhanger, fans will get one step closer to figuring out where she is, how she's doing and if she'll return to Mystic Falls. Ahead of Thursday's premiere, "I'll Never Give Up Up," ET has an exclusive sneak peek of what's to come on the supernatural series.

As fans know, once Hope sacrificed herself to stop Malivore from rising, all memory of her existence was wiped from everyone's minds. But there's still some people who have a vague idea of her.

"There were at least two other people the night Malivore was destroyed," Alaric (Matthew Davis) tells his daughter Josie (Kaylee Bryant) in the preview. "They left fibers, footprints, hair. I just don’t know who they were."

"Isn't that the point?" asks Josie. "If someone went into Malivore pit, they would be erased from our memories."

However, that's exactly what concerns Alaric, who adds, "Well, that's what's haunting me -- who have we forgotten?" Watch the clip above for more.

Season two will dive deep into Hope's time in Malivore and her return. It will also touch on Alaric's feelings after being voted out as headmaster, as well as keeping details of the merge and the ascendant hidden from his twin daughters, Josie and Lizzie (Jenny Body).

There's also a slew of new characters that fans will be introduced to, including brother and sister Ethan (Leo Howard) and Maya (Bianca Santos), a new headmaster (Alexis Denisof) and vampire Sebastian (Thomas Doherty).

Legacies season two premieres Thursday, Oct. 10 at 9 p.m. on The CW.

