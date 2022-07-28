If you've ever been curious about how Kate Mara, Busy Philipps, Kate Beckinsale, Judy Greer, Julia Garner and more stars stay in tip-top shape, LEKFIT founder Lauren Kleban has the answers.

LEKFIT opened its first studio in 2016 at a time when "elite fitness ruled and bikini body ready was the norm," according to Kleban, and since its inception, their motto has always been the same.

"We believe a workout should be equal parts fun and effective. Physical fitness is an opportunity to celebrate our body's ability to move rather than punish it," she tells ET.

As for her specific technique, the workout guru says, "LEKFIT is a strategically curated fitness method featuring concepts designed to work the full-body using intervals of low-impact, high-intensity, fat-burning cardio with muscle-sculpting techniques created to strengthen and tone."

Courtesy of LEKFit

"We have seven concepts, offered seven days a week both online and in the studio. Each class is different while maintaining the same muscle focus for seven days. Clients are never bored and never plateau because of our strategic planning of each day's workout," she explains.

As for why A-listers keep flocking to her classes: "We deliver a quality workout that is unmatched and never leave a client feeling like they need to do more. ... Once you've completed your sweat session, you're good to go on with your day versus some celebs who have to go from Pilates or yoga to bootcamp or spinning."

And the results speak for themselves. "Our clientele finds themselves with more energy, lean muscle, better posture, improved cardiovascular health, lymphatic drainage and happier spirits to name a few," the fitness expert shares.

Courtesy of LEKFit

If you can't make it in for a class, don't sweat it, LEKFIT Digital can be streamed at any time for $34.99/month or $349.99/year.

"My philosophy is about doing what you can, when you can, which is why I created a 5 and 10-minute workout and Chill and Jetset workouts that you can do outside, by the pool or in your hotel room on vacation. ... We all live in a world that is busy, changing, and working out doesn't look the same for everyone. ... We strive to eliminate rigid schedules that can lead to plateau, boredom, burn out and injury," Kleban notes.

Her ultimate advice to stay motivated through your fitness journey: "Find something you can love and stick with it. Safe and lasting results won't happen overnight. We do this because we deserve to live as our healthiest self."

LEKFIT's studio is located at 346 S. La Brea Ave Los Angeles, CA 90036 with class packages starting at $160 or monthly packages for $900/month.

