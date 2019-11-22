Lele Pons has a slew of projects up her sleeve -- and can't wait to share them with her fans.

ET's Deidre Behar was with the Venezuelan star to talk about her new Lele Pons x Tarte collection, as well as her new music and career goals.

"My favorite [song] is coming out. It's very different," she told ET. "You're gonna see a very mature Lele. Not the Lele that you always see, that jokes around. This is very serious. It's a very serious story for me."

Pons added that it's not a ballad, but a "badass" tune that "has a very brave message." "It's badass because of the message, it's badass because you can see the attitude there, you can see the rage, the anger that I have. Just you see!" Pons explained. "I can't really talk about it but you'll see the anger…It was emotional for me because I know my background, but I loved it. Because it's not only about me, it's about women. It's a lot about women empowerment."

As for her Tarte collection, it's inspired by her everyday looks and what she uses. "I'm someone that, I don't know how to do my makeup. I'm not like an expert. I have so many people that I admire, so many friends that do makeup and everything. But I'm someone that has always struggled," she confessed. "So I was just like, 'Well, why don't I make one of my own that's going to help me?' Like, for example, I wanted to do the look that I always do."

"If you get this palette, it's going to be like a going-out look, a daytime look, and if you want to be simple as well," she added. "Anybody who uses this you're going to look like you know how to do your makeup."

With a new cosmetics collection, new music on the way and more, what would Pons love to do next?

"I would love to direct a movie one day," she revealed. "I want to do that a lot, direct. I love that… I want to do a podcast," she revealed, adding that she would love to work with her celebrity crush Leonardo DiCaprio. "I would love to even see in action one day."

Meanwhile, Pons -- who is currently single -- admits that she loves working and finds it hard to make time for a personal life. While she may not be attached, she does have someone that she has her eye on. "Well, there is someone I like but I can't say that we're together or not," she teased. "I just see him from afar, but I don't know. It's just, the thing is, I fall in love very quickly, but I also fall out of love very quickly too."

As for what she's looking for in a man? "He has to make me laugh, he has to be someone ambitious, someone that I admire, someone that has a lot of values, is a family person, supportive," she explained. See more of Lele in the video above, including her showing her support at the 2020 Super Bowl halftime show, where she will be cheering on her idol, Shakira.

Get more Latinx news on ET MÁS, ETonline's new section featuring the latest celeb, film, TV, music and style news.

