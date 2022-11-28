There's no bad blood here. Lena Dunham is dispelling any rumors of a feud with Melissa Joan Hart.

The filmmaker walked the carpet at the 2022 Gotham Awards at Cipriani Wall Street in New York City on Monday, and spoke with ET's Rachel Smith about the supposed falling out she had with the Sabrina the Teenage Witch star.

Dunham echoed previous remarks made by Hart, explaining that not only do they not have any problems with one another, they've never even met, and don't understand where the rumors came from.

"I wonder, do you think there are people who sit at home and churn out almost like a Mad Libs of gossip to see if it will stick, and then they are delighted that it worked?" Dunham asked with a laugh.

The actress added of Hart, "While I am a fan, I have not met her. And I am not in a feud with anyone, as far as I know."

Hart took to Instagram earlier this month after a Deuxmoi post claimed she and Dunham were at odds -- a feud they said started during a dinner party over an argument about child drag queens.

"So, I don't normally pay any attention to the tabloid rumor mill, but numerous friends have asked me about my 'rivalry' with @lenadunham and I'm truly confused. We have no 'beef,' and as far as I remember we haven't even had the pleasure of meeting let alone having enough of a relationship to warrant any time to discuss drag queens," Hart wrote.

"Don't let them get you with flashy links as they pretend to give you hot gossip that doesn't exist," she added. "I'm a fan of Lena's work and all that she does to support females in our industry and hope to share a latte someday."

Meanwhile, Dunham walked the carpet and enjoyed the festivities as this year's awards season starts to gear up. The actress was nominated for Best Screenplay for her film Catherine Called Birdy, which she also directed.

When asked if she's starting to think about possibly getting recognized for her work in the coming months at future awards shows, Dunham said she was thankful to be recognized by her independent film industry peers.

"An experience like this is an award in and of itself," Dunham shared.

The actress sparkled in a shimmering purple sequined gown, and walked with a black cane, which she explained was due to a knee injury, exacerbated by her medical condition.

"I have Ehlers-Danlos syndrome, which is something I've talked about publicly. So my knee is currently injured, and so I decided not to have shame about it and just to rock the cane," Dunham explained. "Because there's rooms for all kinds of bodies in filmmaking. Curvy girls, disabled girls, all kinds of people."

Check out the gallery below for a look at all the stylish stars who hit the carpet at the 2022 Gotham Awards on Monday.

