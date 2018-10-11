Lena Dunham was an open book about her pal Taylor Swift during her Wednesday night appearance on Watch What Happens Live with Andy Cohen.

The 32-year-old Girls star and creator was first asked by a caller about Swift’s recent decision to break her political silence and take a very public stance, endorsing two Democrat candidates in Tennessee.

"That was really amazing,” Dunham said, adding, "I’m always proud of Taylor. Not only is she an amazing friend to me on a personal level, but she’s an amazing friend to lots of people in the world.”

She went on to praise the “End Game” singer, saying, "She felt it was time for her to talk about politics, and I never judged her for considering that a private domain, but I think she chose a really, really powerful time to speak out and I’m so moved and honored to be her friend."

Later in the episode, Dunham played a revealing game of Plead the Fifth, where she named comedian Daniel Tosh as the biggest misogynist in Hollywood and opened up about the rift between her and Girls co-star Christopher Abbott.

“We’re friends again now, and I joke about it all the time. I would say that our difference was that I was amazing at my job and he couldn’t handle it,” she said. “I don’t know what to say, he just didn’t want to do it anymore. He wigged out… I do remember he said something about being stuck on a sitcom and I didn’t love that.”

The final question was asked by another one of Dunham’s Girls co-stars, Andrew Rannells, who asked her to name her least favorite of Swift’s famous boyfriends.

"I want to do right by her on this question,” Dunham said of Swift.

Host Cohen reminded Dunham that she was seated next to the evening’s other guest, Maggie Gyllenhaal, the sister of one of Swift’s exes, Jake Gyllenhaal, but luckily that’s not who the writer and director named.

"My least favorite was Calvin Harris because I felt that he was petty in the public, and who needs to do that?” she said of the DJ who publicly spoke out against Swift following their split.

These days it seems Swift has fully moved on from Harris and is now happily with actor Joe Alwyn. She also picked up some major 2018 American Music Awards on Tuesday night. For more, watch the clip below:

