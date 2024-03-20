Lenny Kravitz's first meeting with his future son-in-law, Channing Tatum, was "very natural."

On Thursday's upcoming episode of Sherri, the 59-year-old "American Woman" singer told host Sherri Shepherd about the first time he met the 21 Jump Street actor, 43, who is engaged to his only child, Zoë Kravitz.

"He's very sweet and it works," the rocker told Shepherd, 56. "Life is about timing and what you've gone through, what you've learned, and they're in the right place."

Channing Tatum snaps a pic of his fiancée, Zoe Kravitz, with her dad, Lenny Kravitz, and Denzel Washington - Getty Images

Just last week, Tatum and his soon-to-be wife, 35, appeared at Lenny's star dedication on the Hollywood Walk of Fame, and they were all smiles while packing on the PDA from the crowd. The pair began dating in August 2021 and ET confirmed their engagement in October 2023.

Talking with Shepherd, Lenny said that when it comes to the new addition to his family, he could not be more excited to welcome Tatum.

"He's a great guy. We got on really well. We have our own relationship as well," Lenny said. "We hang out. He's a very soulful human being, he was raised well, he has manners and class."

While Lenny was tight-lipped on details regarding Zoë and Tatum's upcoming nuptials, he did respond to Shepherd's question regarding whether he would be doing "the whole father-of-the-bride speech."

"Of course, that's my daughter," Lenny said.

Lenny shares Zoë with his ex, Lisa Bonet. During his Hollywood Walk of Fame ceremony, Zoë took the opportunity to hilariously roast him in her speech.

"Lenny Kravitz, I've had the pleasure of knowing you for a long time, and I must say, being your daughter has been one of the great adventures of my life. Since you were so young when I was born, in many ways, we've grown up together," Zoë began.

Zoë Kravitz and dad Lenny Kravitz pose for a picture at his Hollywood Walk of Fame star dedication ceremony - JC Olivera/Variety via Getty Images

"We've been through a lot. We've seen a lot. I've seen a lot. I've seen you change in the most beautiful ways. I've seen the way you've stayed the same in the most important ways. I've seen the way you show up and take care of the people you love. I've seen your incredible dedication to your art," she continued, adding, "But mostly, I've seen through your shirts."

"According to my dad, if it doesn't expose your nipples, it's not a shirt. And sure, it used to embarrass me when you picked me up from school as a kid, but I gotta say, at this point, I respect it," Zoë added. "You really do pull it off. Your relationship with a netted shirt is probably your longest one, and it works. You two make each other better, and if it ain't broke, don't fix it. It's a beautiful thing."

