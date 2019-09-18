*Caution: Spoilers for Wednesday's AGT season 14 finale ahead!*

The grand finale of America's Got Talent on Wednesday was a monumental night for musician Kodi Lee.

Not only did the fan-favorite contestant take home the championship, he also got one more chance to show America exactly why he's such an incredible person when he hit the stage with Leona Lewis to perform a rendition of "You Are the Reason," her duet with Calum Scott.

"He's just pure love and light and he just shines," Lewis told ET's Denny Directo backstage after the show. "Just to see that is amazing and to be around that is amazing."

It was a beautiful performance on Wednesday's star-studded two-hour finale, which saw Lee showcasing his masterful skills as a vocalist and a pianist while he and Lewis basked in the adoration of the audience.

"He is so incredible. I've been honored to work with him over the past few days and I just want to record a song with him now," Lews told ET, before willing it into the world by addressing Simon Cowell directly. "Simon, promise me an album!"

Lee's undeniable talent is what captivated audiences, but the singer's touching and deeply emotional personal story is what has been inspiring America during his time on the show.

The talented pianist was only a few months old when doctors discovered he was blind, and it wasn't long after that he was diagnosed with autism. Throughout his life, and through every moment of his time on AGT, he's had his loving mom by his side, supporting him and cheering him on, and it's touched a lot of people -- including Lewis.

"He's just an inspiration for me and my family as well. I have a nephew who is autistic. He's three years old and my brother is just so inspired by [Lee] and his mom," Lewis shared. "So I just love how many doors he's opened for people who are facing different challenges."

As for her advice for the young performer, Lewis said Lee "needs to just be himself."

Lee took home the grand prize at the end of the season 14 finales, beating out stand-up comic Ryan Niemiller and the Detroit Youth Choir to take home $1 million and a Las Vegas residency show.

Check out the video below for more on the exciting America's Got Talent season 14 finale.

