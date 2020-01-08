When he was laughing and smiling at this year's Golden Globes, we had no idea that Leonardo DiCaprio had recently proven himself to be a real-life hero.

A source tells ET that the Titanic star and Oscar winner came to the rescue of a man lost at sea shortly before ringing in the New Year.

The actor was vacationing on a boat when the crew heard that a man was overboard on a cruise ship in the Caribbean on December 30th. The actor agreed they should divert the boat to go search for the man -- and they found him.

"They were the only responders there looking for him, hours away, in the middle of the ocean," the source says, adding that the 24-year-old French man whom they rescued had been treading water for nearly 11 hours.

"Everyone on board was looking for him in rough water,” the source says, including DiCaprio. "The man was waving his hand and was found an hour before it got dark."

DiCaprio was on vacation in St. Barts with his girlfriend, Camila Morrone, at the time of the rescue, Just Jared reported. The Sun reports that the man, who was severely dehydrated from the ordeal, was given food and water before he was passed over to coastguards for medical treatment.

Climate change activist, environmentalist, movie star and now life-saver. If this doesn't earn him at least an Oscar nomination for Once Upon a Time In Hollywood it would just be unfair.

