Batgirl may have been scrapped, but the DC film still lives on in the heart of star Leslie Grace.

Over the weekend, the actress shared two videos on her TikTok featuring behind-the-scenes clips of her work as Barbara Gordon from the canceled DC film, with the second set to a song she co-wrote with Lauren LaRue, titled "Bad Girls Get Lonely Too."

The videos include footage of practicing her fight scenes and stunts, playback of Grace fighting Brendan Fraser's Firefly, the actress' face covered in SFX makeup bruises and goofing around on the set of the project, alongside her cast and crew.

"I couldn’t resist," she captioned the first video, soundtracked by Omar Apollo's "Evergreen (You Didn’t Deserve Me At All)."

The second montage of clips featured Grace's song, which she shared she "wrote...during the pandemic.. b4 I even knew ANY of this would be my life."