The biggest moment of Monday's night Emmy Awards had nothing to do with who took home the statuettes!

Viewers and attendees alike were in awe when Glenn Weiss -- who won the award for Outstanding Directing for a Variety Special for helming the Oscars -- popped the question to his girlfriend, Jan Svendsen, during his acceptance speech. Cheers rang out and the whole crowd was immediately on their feet when Weiss declared, "You wonder why I don't like to call you my girlfriend? Because I want to call you my wife."

As Svendsen made her way to the stage, the camera caught some incredible celeb reactions to the exciting turn of events. Perhaps the most notable reaction came from Saturday Night Live star Leslie Jones, who was spotted pointing with her mouth hanging open in shock. Standing behind Jones was her co-star, Aidy Bryant, who let out a delighted giggle.

WE ARE ALL LESLIE JONES AT THAT PROPOSAL#Emmyspic.twitter.com/s2rQweZSV4 — Jenna Amatulli (@ohheyjenna) September 18, 2018

Benedict Cumberbatch, who was nominated for his work in Patrick Melrose, was seen laughing, cheering and clapping following the romantic gesture.

The pure joy on Benedict Cumberbatch's face during the proposal is EVERYTHING you need rn #Emmyspic.twitter.com/shPEo71yv6 — GIPHY Pop (@GiphyPop) September 18, 2018

Game of Thrones author George R.R. Martin looked hilariously indifferent about the whole thing, which some people on Twitter jokingly credited to the HBO series' violent history with weddings.

Given the history of weddings in #GameOfThrones it's terrifying to realize George R.R. Martin was that close to a marriage proposal #Emmyspic.twitter.com/RN3wrLHaGS — Joseph Scrimshaw (@JosephScrimshaw) September 18, 2018

Sterling K. Brown, who was onstage during the proposal, GLOW's Betty Gilpin and Claire Foy from The Crown were emotional after the announcement too.

here are the shocked faces of everyone during that #EmmysProposalpic.twitter.com/KEmVvfCRAa — Spencer Althouse (@SpencerAlthouse) September 18, 2018

Congrats to the control room for choosing these 5 perfect celebrity reaction shots during that #Emmys proposal. pic.twitter.com/VQVDHtLvDE — Nathaniel Rogers (@nathanielr) September 18, 2018

Fans and celebs also took to Twitter to share their joy for the newly engaged pair.

That proposal was so beautiful. I hope they do the ceremony in Act 8. #Emmys — Ellen DeGeneres (@TheEllenShow) September 18, 2018

I usually abhor a public proposal, but this was actually very lovely and my heart has grown three sizes. #Emmys — Abby Gardner (@abbygardner) September 18, 2018

That's the only time I've liked a public proposal. #Emmys — Todd Barry (@toddbarry) September 18, 2018

Every girl to her boyfriend right now after that #Emmys proposal pic.twitter.com/mnPDk0cNov — Jessica Kenny (@jeskeny) September 18, 2018

I know I am not dead inside because the proposal at the Emmy’s made me cry and smile at the same time — elan gale (@theyearofelan) September 18, 2018

An Emmy proposal!!! That was great. I am crying like a baby!! Rewinding — Tamron Hall (@tamronhall) September 18, 2018

I love the proposal but you have to wonder what would have happened if he didn’t win the Emmy. — Ben Schwartz (@rejectedjokes) September 18, 2018

ET caught up with Weiss and Svendsen following their big moment and, despite all the happy reactions, the lovebirds didn't even remember the entire Microsoft Theater jumping out of their seats and cheering for them.

"Honest to God, when I thought of doing this -- and in my head, I'm thinking, 'They're going to play me out. No one's going to want me to be doing this,'" Weiss recalled. "I really had all that going on in my head. 'What if they don't want...' And then I couldn't even finish what I had planned, because everyone was on their feet, yelling and screaming, which was great! I'm so happy it went that way."

Svendsen agreed, "I didn't see any of that! I didn't even notice that anybody -- I didn't realize that people were standing and clapping. I literally just saw you. I'm walking to you. I don't even know what anybody else was doing."

Though the proposal was certainly the hit of the night, there were lots of other memorable moments at the awards show! Check out the video below for more from TV's biggest night:

RELATED CONTENT:

Glenn Weiss on His Emmy Proposal: 'There Was No Plan B' (Exclusive)

A Proposal at the Emmys! Glenn Weiss Gets Down on One Knee in Epic Moment

Inside the 2018 Emmys After-Parties: Benedict Cumberbatch Dances to Cardi B and More! (Exclusive)

Related Gallery