Leslie Jones and Benedict Cumberbatch Were All of Us Watching Emmys Proposal -- See the GIFs!
The biggest moment of Monday's night Emmy Awards had nothing to do with who took home the statuettes!
Viewers and attendees alike were in awe when Glenn Weiss -- who won the award for Outstanding Directing for a Variety Special for helming the Oscars -- popped the question to his girlfriend, Jan Svendsen, during his acceptance speech. Cheers rang out and the whole crowd was immediately on their feet when Weiss declared, "You wonder why I don't like to call you my girlfriend? Because I want to call you my wife."
As Svendsen made her way to the stage, the camera caught some incredible celeb reactions to the exciting turn of events. Perhaps the most notable reaction came from Saturday Night Live star Leslie Jones, who was spotted pointing with her mouth hanging open in shock. Standing behind Jones was her co-star, Aidy Bryant, who let out a delighted giggle.
Benedict Cumberbatch, who was nominated for his work in Patrick Melrose, was seen laughing, cheering and clapping following the romantic gesture.
Game of Thrones author George R.R. Martin looked hilariously indifferent about the whole thing, which some people on Twitter jokingly credited to the HBO series' violent history with weddings.
Sterling K. Brown, who was onstage during the proposal, GLOW's Betty Gilpin and Claire Foy from The Crown were emotional after the announcement too.
Fans and celebs also took to Twitter to share their joy for the newly engaged pair.
ET caught up with Weiss and Svendsen following their big moment and, despite all the happy reactions, the lovebirds didn't even remember the entire Microsoft Theater jumping out of their seats and cheering for them.
"Honest to God, when I thought of doing this -- and in my head, I'm thinking, 'They're going to play me out. No one's going to want me to be doing this,'" Weiss recalled. "I really had all that going on in my head. 'What if they don't want...' And then I couldn't even finish what I had planned, because everyone was on their feet, yelling and screaming, which was great! I'm so happy it went that way."
Svendsen agreed, "I didn't see any of that! I didn't even notice that anybody -- I didn't realize that people were standing and clapping. I literally just saw you. I'm walking to you. I don't even know what anybody else was doing."
Though the proposal was certainly the hit of the night, there were lots of other memorable moments at the awards show! Check out the video below for more from TV's biggest night:
RELATED CONTENT:
Glenn Weiss on His Emmy Proposal: 'There Was No Plan B' (Exclusive)
A Proposal at the Emmys! Glenn Weiss Gets Down on One Knee in Epic Moment
Inside the 2018 Emmys After-Parties: Benedict Cumberbatch Dances to Cardi B and More! (Exclusive)
Related Gallery