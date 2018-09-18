After 70th Emmy Awards at the Microsoft Theater in Los Angeles, the stars were ready to let loose, both partying their losses away and busting a move in honor of their victories.

The stars of Queer Eye were on everyone’s must-selfie list while others focused on kicking off their heels and enjoying the party swag.

ET scored invites to this year’s biggest parties and here’s what went down inside:

Netflix Party: NeueHouse Hollywood

Katherine Langford from 13 Reasons Why walks in holding hands with her co-star, Tommy Dorfman. They’re holding pinky fingers with her purse blocking it. Dorfman then looks at photos he took of Langford on his cell phone, and she gracefully holds on to Langford's arm.

John Brotherton from Fuller House is sniffing the sushi to see if it’s cool to eat. He's later spotted eating pizza with his wife, Alison Raimondi.

Vanessa Hudgens left it all on the dance for before hanging out with Emily Ratajkowski for some fun girl’s night vibes.

Stranger Things co-stars and real-life couple Natalia Dyer and Charlie Heaton cuddled up to one another at the after-party. The actress was later seen wearing Heaton’s jacket.

The Queer Eye cast are the bells of the ball with Connie Britton, Claire Foy and Sophia Bush freaking out over Tan France and the cast, who are taking pics with fans. They also weren’t above helping out! Jonathan Van Ness happily played photographer for a few fans who asked him to take their picture.

Benedict Cumberbatch is clearly Team Cardi B as he busts a move to the rapper on the dance floor.

Tiffany Haddish had no problem twerking on Dave Chappelle to Drake’s “In My Feelings.” Chappelle praised Haddish during a lengthy speech at the party, saying, “I gotta shout out my sister Tiffany Haddish, who’s an Emmy winner!” Chappelle also started singing Prince’s “1999” in an epic speech to the crowd.

Hulu Party: Nomad Hotel Los Angeles

Guests were treated to lots of themed treats and gifts, mostly centered around The Handmaid’s Tale. There was a popular gin cocktail called “The Maid,” and some guests could win “Under His Eye Masks.”

Alexis Bledel hit up the after-party with her husband, Mad Men star Vincent Kartheiser, after walking the red carpet solo. Though the couple didn’t pose for pics, she did take a photo with her Handmaid’s Tale co-star, Max Minghella.

For the after-party, Chrissy Teigen slipped into another silver gown. The mini-one-shoulder number looked flawless on her as she goofed off with the Handmaid’s Tale cast. The model did seem concerned that she might have a wardrobe malfunction, holding one side of the dress up at her chest.

Teigen and her husband, John Legend, later hit the private dance floor together. Though not many were dancing, the mother of two still got her sway on to Usher’s “U Don’t Have to Call.”

Governors Ball: LA Live Event Deck

Justin Hartley’s wife, Chrishell Stause, is carrying her shoes in her bad and rocking flip flops to the after party.

Matthew Rhys is holding his Emmy in one hand and Keri Russell’s hand in the other. She doesn’t seem bothered by her lack of trophy, as she has a beer in her other hand.

Claire Foy breaks a royal rule and ditches, her shoes, holding them in one hand with her Emmy in the other.

Stranger Things co-stars Millie Bobby Brown and Noah Schnapp clutched one another in a sweet embrace proving that Will and Eleven need more scenes together.

Jimmy Kimmel’s wife, Molly McNearey, held up a bottle of FIJI Water, the official water of the Emmys, so her husband could have a drink.

HBO Party: The Plaza

A party goer accidentally steps on Rumer Willis’ dress, but she doesn’t let that phase her. She sweetly rebuffs their excessive apologies and continues to scroll through her Instagram feed.

Lindsay Shookus doesn’t need ex Ben Affleck as she poses with her Emmy as her friend snaps a photo. Her pal tells her she looks “f**king stunning” before taking the pic.

Riverdale star Madchen Amick gushes to ET that she can’t wait for fans to see the next season of The CW drama, and says it’s “by far” the best one yet.

Laura Dern has an animated chat with her pals and tells friends she just said hi to her Big Little Lies co-star Meryl Streep’s daughter, Mamie Gummer.

Regina King sets her Emmy down on a nearby table and jokes that she’ll need to workout more if she wants to be able to carry it around.

— Reporting by Madison Brodsky, Angelique Jackson, Brendon Geoffrion

