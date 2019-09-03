Leslie Jones Talks 'Graduating' From 'Saturday Night Live'

Leslie Jones is bidding farewell to Saturday Night Live.

On Tuesday morning, after a week of rumors, the 51-year-old comedian shared a post on Instagram confirming that she won't be returning for season 45 of the iconic comedy show.

"Yes, it's true I am leaving Saturday Night Live," she captioned her version of the "DMX Challenge," which features countless personas she has embodied on the show, as well as old photos of her at premieres and other events. "I cannot thank NBC, the producers, writers, and amazing crew enough for making SNL my second home these last five years."

"Lorne Michaels, you've changed my life in so many ways!" she continued, praising the show's creator. "Thank you for being my mentor and confidant and for always having my back. You not only have my loyalty but you have my heart!! You have shown me skills I never imagined I had. I leave a better performer because of you."

"To the incredible cast members: I will miss working, creating and laughing with you," Jones wrote. "I will miss holding it down with Kenan every day, I will miss Cecily's impression of me making me laugh at myself often, I will miss Kate's loving hugs and talks when I needed. And of course Colin, you porcelain-skinned Ken doll. I will miss all my cast mates!! Especially being at the table reads with them!! Everyone needs to know Leslie Jones couldn't have done any of the things I did without these people."

She concluded: "One last thing - to the fans - you are the BEST!! Thank you for all the love and support through my SNL years and I know you will be as excited as I am when you see some of the amazing projects and adventures that I have coming up very soon! Love you all!! #iamnotdeadjustgraduating - Leslie."

On Aug. 27, ET learned from a source that the Ghostbusters star would not be returning to SNL in the fall. The next day, ET learned that Jones will be starring in a reboot of Supermarket Sweep, the classic game show. ET has learned that several networks are interested in the Fremantle reboot series.

See more on the developing story in the video above.

