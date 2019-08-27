Leslie Jones Leaving 'Saturday Night Live'

Leslie Jones is saying goodbye to Studio 8H.

The comedian and actress will not be returning for season 45 of Saturday Night Live after a five-season run when the new cycle kicks off in September, a source confirms to ET. NBC did not respond to a request for comment.

Meanwhile, Emmy winner Kate McKinnon, who has been a main cast member since 2012, will be returning for her ninth season.

Jones' departure comes as a bit of a surprise as she has been a main cast member on SNL since 2014, when she joined NBC's long-running late-night sketch comedy series in its 40th season. She originally joined the series as a writer. Jones was regularly featured on "Weekend Update" segments commentating on the state of the world and pop culture.

Jones has not yet publicly addressed her departure.

Earlier this month, signs that Jones may be wrapping up her SNL tenure came to light when ET's Keltie Knight spoke with her on the carpet at The Angry Birds Movie 2 premiere. Jones voices the character Zeta in the movie.

When asked if she was "ready" for the start of the new season, Jones was curt with her response. "Yes," she said before walking away.

Jones has a busy slate coming up with Angry Birds 2 and the sequel to Eddie Murphy's Coming to America. She recently landed a stand-up comedy special for Netflix, which will film in Washington, D.C., and launch in 2020.

SNL currently features Beck Bennett, Aidy Bryant, Michael Che, Pete Davidson, Mikey Day, Colin Jost, McKinnon, Alex Moffat, Kyle Mooney, Cecily Strong, Kenan Thompson and Melissa Villasenor, with featured players Heidi Gardner, Ego Nwodim and Chris Redd.

Saturday Night Live premieres Saturday, Sept. 28 at 11:35 p.m. ET/PT on NBC.

