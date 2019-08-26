Taylor Swift, Camila Cabello and More to Perform on ‘Saturday Night Live’ This Fall
It’s going to be a star-studded season on Saturday Night Live!
The hit NBC comedy show announced it fall lineup of celebrity guest hosts and musical acts on Monday. Season 45 will get kicked off on Sept. 28 with Woody Harrelson hosting his fourth time on the show. Conversely, summer breakout Billie Eilish will be making her first appearance on the show as the musical guest.
Swifties are in for a treat on Oct. 5 when the “Lover” singer takes the stage as the musical guest. She'll appear alongside Fleabag creator and star Phoebe Waller-Bridge, who will be making her debut appearance as the show's host. Taylor Swift recently released her seventh studio album, Lover, to rave reviews and will be opening the 2019 MTV VMAs on Monday night.
Following the announcement, Swift took to Twitter, writing, “Ever since I saw Fleabag, I’ve been all ‘I can’t wait to see this woman host @nbcsnl’ and it’s happening now + I get to be there too = I am in shambles.”
Following Swift and Waller-Bridge’s appearance will be Stranger Things star David Harbour as a host and Camila Cabello as the musical guest. It’s unknown whether she will be joined by her collaborator and rumored beau, Shawn Mendes, for their song, “Señorita,” though the two will be performing the hit at the VMAs.
On Nov. 2 Kristen Stewart will be hosting and on Dec. 21 SNL alum Eddie Murphy will take the stage. It will be Murphy’s first appearance as a host since 1984. The show has not yet announced who will be the musical guests on those dates.
