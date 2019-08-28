While Leslie Jones won't be returning for the upcoming season of Saturday Night Live, that doesn't mean she'll be saying goodbye to TV any time soon.

ET has learned that a Supermarket Sweep reboot is in the works with Jones set to serve as both host and executive producer, and that several networks are interested in the Fremantle reboot series.

ABC, NBC, Fox and Netflix are among the top bidders, Deadline reports.

Supermarket Sweep will be the latest in a long line of recently rebooted classic game shows, including Match Game -- hosted by fellow SNL star Alec Baldwin -- Celebrity Family Feud, To Tell the Truth and The $100,000 Pyramid.

Supermarket Sweep, which first aired in the late 1960s and has been revived several times in the subsequent decades, is set inside an empty grocery store and combines team trivia with with frantic shopping, as teams try to collect as much merchandise in their baskets as possible in order to win.

ET was on the set of Supermarket Sweep back in the day, and our flashback to the set visit revealed some surprising inside facts about the beloved game show.

First off, the winner of the game would get the cash prize, but all the food thrown into the cart? All that got put back on the shelves.

While that may seem unsanitary, it turns out they didn't shoot it in a real grocery store. As you might expect, the show was shot on a giant, controlled set on a sound stage. Also, as contestants tore down the aisles, it was easy to miss that all the meat was fake, while all the other food had long gone bad.

Leave it to the magic of Hollywood to make it still look like a great time. And with Jones at the helm of the new iteration, Supermarket Sweep has a good chance of becoming a hit all over again.

Meanwhile, the new season of Saturday Night Live kicks off Sept. 28 on NBC, with guest host Woody Harrelson and music guest Billie Eilish.

