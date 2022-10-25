New details are emerging about the death of Leslie Jordan. The actor and comedian died Monday morning after a car accident in Hollywood, California. He was 67.

Per a statement released by the Los Angeles Fire Department Tuesday, a passerby called 9-1-1 to report a traffic collision in the 900 block of North Cahuenga Boulevard in Hollywood. Upon arrival, the LAFD discovered a gray sedan that had collided with a curb and tree.

It was then that they found Jordan pulseless and not breathing. LAFD responders quickly freed him from his seat belt and removed him from the vehicle to begin CPR and defibrillation, which continued with advanced life support measures by LAFD Paramedics for more than 40 minutes. After no change in his vital signs, the LAFD, with the concurrence of the medical control Physician at the Paramedic Base Station Hospital, determined Jordan deceased at the scene at 9:38 a.m.

LAFD later turned the case over to the County of Los Angeles Department Medical Examiner's coroner, who will determine the exact cause, time and manner of death of the late Call Me Kat star.

ET Obtained the audio of the 9-1-1 call on Tuesday, which detailed the frightening accident from the perspective of a bystander.

"There's a man in a four-door BMW, in a grey vehicle, that crashed against the building," the caller told the dispatcher in the audio.

The caller also explained that he was one of several witnesses and told the dispatcher, "There's other people trying to open the car door and to get this gentleman out."

Jordan was driving Monday morning when it's suspected he had a medical emergency and crashed into the side of a building, TMZ, who was first to publish the news, reported.

An eyewitness at the scene told ET that when they arrived to work across from the crash on Monday, they saw paramedics trying to resuscitate Jordan, but it looked apparent he was already gone.

Days before his death, another eyewitness told ET that they saw Jordan pick up a prescription at CVS in West Hollywood. He left the store holding a couple of small prescription bags with the orders stapled to them, the eyewitness said.

In 2006, Jordan won an Emmy for his role as Beverley Leslie on Will & Grace. Throughout his career, he also appeared on shows including Boston Legal, Reba, Desperate Housewives, American Horror Story and Call Me Kat, the latter of which marks his latest role.

On the film side, Jordan had roles in The Help and Sordid Lives. Jordan was also a theater actor having appeared in My Trip Down the Pink Carpet and The Lucky Guy, and according to his IMDb page, Jordan was signed on to two upcoming projects -- Strangers in a Strange Land, a film that's currently in post-production, and Ron, a film in pre-production, in which Jordan was cast as the leading role.

Throughout the COVID-19 pandemic, Jordan went viral for his at-home Instagram videos. He most recently posted to the platform on Sunday, one day before his death, sharing a video of himself singing.

There has been an outpouring of tributes following Jordan's death, from fellow celebrities, his current and former co-stars and fans alike. Check out the video below for more on the late actor.

