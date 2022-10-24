Leslie Jordan Dead at 67: Lance Bass, Lynda Carter, Carmen Electra and More Stars Pay Tribute
Tributes are pouring in following the unexpected and tragic death of Leslie Jordan. The actor and comedian died on Monday morning after a car accident in Hollywood, California, his rep confirms to ET. He was 67.
Jordan was driving Monday morning when it's suspected he had a medical emergency and crashed into the side of the building, TMZ, who was first to publish the news, reports. ET has reached out to the Los Angeles Police Department for comment.
Everyone from Lance Bass and Lynda Carter to Carmen Electra and Jordan's Will & Grace castmates have shared their reaction to his shocking death, with the former *NSYNC star calling the funnyman a "legend."
"Legend is not a large enough word to describe Leslie Jordan. No one made me laugh harder. This one is heartbreaking. Rest well my friend," Bass wrote in his heartfelt tribute to Jordan on Monday.
Carter, meanwhile, pointed to the way Jordan cheered up so many during the COVID-19 pandemic, with his viral videos that lifted spirits during a dark time for the world.
"Leslie Jordan put a smile on the faces of so many, especially with his pandemic videos. What a feat to keep us all laughing and connected in such difficult times... It feels so cruel that this could happen to such a beautiful soul," the Wonder Woman actress wrote.
Electra called Jordan "one of a kind," adding that the beloved actor will be "missed dearly."
"#RIP Leslie Jordan. Truly one of a kind, he’ll be missed dearly! #LeslieJordan #RIPLeslieJordan," the model and actress tweeted.
Fellow comedian Margaret Cho looked back on her time working with Jordan, and shared in a statement with ET that they were planning to work together on many more projects in the future.
"I’m devastated. I loved Leslie and he was truly a force of nature and a beautiful light. He starred in my music videos, and we were planning to work together on many projects," Cho shared. "But beyond work, he was someone I absolutely loved and admired. The loss is beyond my comprehension."
See more tributes to Jordan below:
