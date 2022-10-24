Tributes are pouring in following the unexpected and tragic death of Leslie Jordan. The actor and comedian died on Monday morning after a car accident in Hollywood, California, his rep confirms to ET. He was 67.

Jordan was driving Monday morning when it's suspected he had a medical emergency and crashed into the side of the building, TMZ, who was first to publish the news, reports. ET has reached out to the Los Angeles Police Department for comment.

Everyone from Lance Bass and Lynda Carter to Carmen Electra and Jordan's Will & Grace castmates have shared their reaction to his shocking death, with the former *NSYNC star calling the funnyman a "legend."

"Legend is not a large enough word to describe Leslie Jordan. No one made me laugh harder. This one is heartbreaking. Rest well my friend," Bass wrote in his heartfelt tribute to Jordan on Monday.

Carter, meanwhile, pointed to the way Jordan cheered up so many during the COVID-19 pandemic, with his viral videos that lifted spirits during a dark time for the world.

"Leslie Jordan put a smile on the faces of so many, especially with his pandemic videos. What a feat to keep us all laughing and connected in such difficult times... It feels so cruel that this could happen to such a beautiful soul," the Wonder Woman actress wrote.

Leslie Jordan put a smile on the faces of so many, especially with his pandemic videos. What a feat to keep us all laughing and connected in such difficult times... It feels so cruel that this could happen to such a beautiful soul. https://t.co/JKj2t8Km7A — Lynda Carter (@RealLyndaCarter) October 24, 2022

Electra called Jordan "one of a kind," adding that the beloved actor will be "missed dearly."

"#RIP Leslie Jordan. Truly one of a kind, he’ll be missed dearly! #LeslieJordan #RIPLeslieJordan," the model and actress tweeted.

Fellow comedian Margaret Cho looked back on her time working with Jordan, and shared in a statement with ET that they were planning to work together on many more projects in the future.

"I’m devastated. I loved Leslie and he was truly a force of nature and a beautiful light. He starred in my music videos, and we were planning to work together on many projects," Cho shared. "But beyond work, he was someone I absolutely loved and admired. The loss is beyond my comprehension."

See more tributes to Jordan below:

The last time I worked with Leslie Jordan… we guest co hosted The Talk.. Leslie was so much fun to be around, always had a funny story and he inspired me to keep going in an industry that could be ageist … I will miss you my friend.. Mama is waiting on you. pic.twitter.com/HUsJNFAd9o — Loni Love (@LoniLove) October 24, 2022

I am stunned at the death of Leslie Jordan, who delighted us with his many roles on television and film. The cause of death was a car crash after he suffered a medical emergency. Leslie, we are heartbroken at your loss and will miss your mirth and your inimitable spirit. — George Takei (@GeorgeTakei) October 24, 2022

Leslie Jordan was as talented and genuine as they come. What a ray of sunshine. This is just terrible. — Kevin McHale (@druidDUDE) October 24, 2022

I’m so sad to read the news of Leslie Jordan’s passing. He was such a pleasure to work with on my first TV series, Reasonable Doubts. He was at the top of his game and had so much to look forward to. He exuded JOY and LAUGHTER. RIP dear Leslie #LeslieJordanpic.twitter.com/WgmTZjEReG — Marlee Matlin (@MarleeMatlin) October 24, 2022

There are not enough wonderful things to possibly say about Leslie Jordan in just a tweet. I am so saddened by this -his social media particularly during Covid brought millions of people such joy as did his legacy career in entertainment. He was also just a kind, sweet lovely man pic.twitter.com/CAANBZqQJy — Meghan McCain (@MeghanMcCain) October 24, 2022

Completely heartbroken. 💔



Leslie Jordan was a kind spirit and provided us with so many laughs. Rest peacefully, friend. pic.twitter.com/eULoI7C9fW — Jackée Harry (@JackeeHarry) October 24, 2022

I'm heartbroken. I loved Leslie. He was such a doll...so fun and sweet and comforting. He will be so missed.💔



Leslie Jordan, ‘Will & Grace’ and ‘American Horror Story’ Star, Dies at 67 in Car Accident https://t.co/9rnKXv9X3u via @variety — Katie Couric (@katiecouric) October 24, 2022

Rest in peace, Leslie Jordan. Thank you for the countless laughs and for sharing your spirit with us all. 💘 pic.twitter.com/PzJq31z19T — RuPaul's Drag Race (@RuPaulsDragRace) October 24, 2022

I just heard about Leslie Jordan. This is unbelievably tragic. He was such a light. Sending love to his family and friends. — Ellen DeGeneres (@TheEllenShow) October 24, 2022

Leslie Jordan. What an angel. Gone much too soon. RIP. ❤️🌈 — billy eichner (@billyeichner) October 24, 2022

No,No,No.

This news is just horrendous. Leslie Jordan. You sunshine through our days. None more so than your selfless warmth and humour through world lockdown. So blessed I got to tell you in person what you’d meant to me. I’m so,so saddened by this news. 🖤 https://t.co/9nXnVRHWQR — Hannah Waddingham. (@hanwaddingham) October 24, 2022

