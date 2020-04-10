Your favorite Latinx celebrities are rallying together in an effort to bring a little bit of comfort into our homes by reading children’s books in English and Spanish.

The initiative is part of the #SaveWithStories campaign, which was created by Jennifer Garner and Amy Adams in partnership with Save the Children. The goal is to raise money to help children who are going hungry due to school closures caused by the pandemic.

Camila Cabello, Eva Longoria, Zoe Saldana, Eiza Gonzalez, Lin-Manuel Miranda and America Ferrera lent their time to read books in Spanish, including “¿Cómo dan las buenas noches los dinosaurious?”, “Dragones y Tacos,” “La vida de Selena,” “¿Cómo dicen te quiero los dinosaurios?”, “¡El gallo que no se callaba!” and “El Coleccionista de Palabras.”

Meanwhile, Demi Lovato, Gina Torres and Jenna Ortega read a handful of sweet tales in English, which included “The Gruffalo,” “Don’t Call Me Bear!” and “Sofia Valdez, Future Prez.”

Celebrities across the nation are continuing to help others in need. Cardi B recently teamed up with fashion retail company Fashion Nova to give away $1,000 every hour for the next six weeks (totaling $1 million) as a way to provide immediate relief to people struggling amid the coronavirus pandemic. The initiative -- Fashion Nova Cares with Cardi B -- will run through May 20, 2020.



