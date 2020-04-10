ET MÁS

Let Demi Lovato, Camila Cabello, Zoe Saldana and More Read Bedtime Stories to Your Kids in English and Spanish

By Elisa Osegueda‍
This video is unavailable because we were unable to load a message from our sponsors.

If you are using ad-blocking software, please disable it and reload the page.

Your favorite Latinx celebrities are rallying together in an effort to bring a little bit of comfort into our homes by reading children’s books in English and Spanish. 

The initiative is part of the #SaveWithStories campaign, which was created by Jennifer Garner and Amy Adams in partnership with Save the Children. The goal is to raise money to help children who are going hungry due to school closures caused by the pandemic. 

Camila Cabello, Eva Longoria, Zoe Saldana, Eiza Gonzalez, Lin-Manuel Miranda and America Ferrera lent their time to read books in Spanish, including “¿Cómo dan las buenas noches los dinosaurious?”, “Dragones y Tacos,” “La vida de Selena,” “¿Cómo dicen te quiero los dinosaurios?”, “¡El gallo que no se callaba!” and “El Coleccionista de Palabras.”

View this post on Instagram

“La vida de Selena” by Patty Rodriguez and Ariana Stein - read by @evalongoria . THIRTY MILLION CHILDREN rely on school for food. Responding to the needs of kids during these school closures, @savethechildren and @nokidhungry have a new fund @SAVEWITHSTORIES to support food banks, and mobile meal trucks, and community feeding programs with funds to do what they do best—and also—with educational toys, books, and worksheets to make sure brains are full, as well as bellies. . If you can manage a one time gift of $10, please text SAVE to 20222. If another amount would work better for you, please visit our website—link in bio. There is no maximum and there is no minimum—together we will rise and together we can help. . Thank you and stay safe. XX #SAVEWITHSTORIES

A post shared by #SAVEWITHSTORIES (@savewithstories) on

View this post on Instagram

“¿Cómo dan las buenas noches los dinosaurious?” by Jane Yolen y Mark Teague (published by @scholasticinc) - read by @zoesaldana . THIRTY MILLION CHILDREN rely on school for food. Responding to the needs of kids during school closures, @savethechildren and @nokidhungry have a new fund @SAVEWITHSTORIES to support food banks, and mobile meal trucks, and community feeding programs with funds to do what they do best—and also—with educational toys, books, and worksheets to make sure brains are full, as well as bellies. . If you can manage a one time gift of $10, please text SAVE to 20222. If another amount would work better for you, please visit our website—link in bio. There is no maximum and there is no minimum—together we will rise and together we can help. . Thank you and stay safe. XX #SAVEWITHSTORIES

A post shared by #SAVEWITHSTORIES (@savewithstories) on

View this post on Instagram

“El Coleccionista de Palabras” by Peter H. Reynolds (published by @scholasticinc) . THIRTY MILLION CHILDREN rely on school for food. Responding to the needs of kids during school closures, @savethechildren and @nokidhungry have a new fund @SAVEWITHSTORIES to support food banks, and mobile meal trucks, and community feeding programs with funds to do what they do best—and also—with educational toys, books, and worksheets to make sure brains are full, as well as bellies. . If you can manage a one time gift of $10, please text SAVE to 20222. If another amount would work better for you, please visit our website—link in bio. There is no maximum and there is no minimum—together we will rise and together we can help. . Thank you and stay safe. XX #SAVEWITHSTORIES

A post shared by #SAVEWITHSTORIES (@savewithstories) on

View this post on Instagram

“¡El gallo que no se callaba!” por Carmen Agra Deedy y Eugene Yelchin (published by @scholasticinc) - leÍdo por #LinManuelMiranda 🐓 . THIRTY MILLION CHILDREN rely on school for food. Responding to the needs of kids during these school closures, @savethechildren and @nokidhungry have a new fund @SAVEWITHSTORIES to support food banks, and mobile meal trucks, and community feeding programs with funds to do what they do best—and also—with educational toys, books, and worksheets to make sure brains are full, as well as bellies. . If you can manage a one time gift of $10, please text SAVE to 20222. If another amount would work better for you, please visit our website—link in bio. There is no maximum and there is no minimum—together we will rise and together we can help. . Thank you and stay safe. XX #SAVEWITHSTORIES

A post shared by #SAVEWITHSTORIES (@savewithstories) on

View this post on Instagram

“Dragones y Tacos” por Adam Rubin, illustrado por @dansalmieri (published by @penguinkids and @penguinrandomhouse) - read by @americaferrera . THIRTY MILLION CHILDREN rely on school for food. Responding to the needs of kids during these school closures, @savethechildren and @nokidhungry have a new fund @SAVEWITHSTORIES to support food banks, and mobile meal trucks, and community feeding programs with funds to do what they do best—and also—with educational toys, books, and worksheets to make sure brains are full, as well as bellies. . If you can manage a one time gift of $10, please text SAVE to 20222. If another amount would work better for you, please visit our website—link in bio. There is no maximum and there is no minimum—together we will rise and together we can help. . Thank you and stay safe. XX #SAVEWITHSTORIES

A post shared by #SAVEWITHSTORIES (@savewithstories) on

Meanwhile, Demi Lovato, Gina Torres and Jenna Ortega read a handful of sweet tales in English, which included “The Gruffalo,” “Don’t Call Me Bear!” and “Sofia Valdez, Future Prez.”

View this post on Instagram

“The Gruffalo” by Julia Donaldson, illustrated by Axel Scheffler (published by @penguinkids and @penguinrandomhouse) - read by @ddlovato . THIRTY MILLION CHILDREN rely on school for food. Responding to the needs of kids during school closures, @savethechildren and @nokidhungry have a new fund @SAVEWITHSTORIES to support food banks, and mobile meal trucks, and community feeding programs with funds to do what they do best—and also—with educational toys, books, and worksheets to make sure brains are full, as well as bellies. . If you can manage a one time gift of $10, please text SAVE to 20222. If another amount would work better for you, please visit our website—link in bio. There is no maximum and there is no minimum—together we will rise and together we can help. . Thank you and stay safe. XX #SAVEWITHSTORIES

A post shared by #SAVEWITHSTORIES (@savewithstories) on

View this post on Instagram

“Don’t Call Me Bear!” by Aaron Blabey (published by @scholasticinc) . THIRTY MILLION CHILDREN rely on school for food. Responding to the needs of kids during school closures, @savethechildren and @nokidhungry have a new fund @SAVEWITHSTORIES to support food banks, and mobile meal trucks, and community feeding programs with funds to do what they do best—and also—with educational toys, books, and worksheets to make sure brains are full, as well as bellies. . If you can manage a one time gift of $10, please text SAVE to 20222. If another amount would work better for you, please visit our website—link in bio. There is no maximum and there is no minimum—together we will rise and together we can help. . Thank you and stay safe. XX #SAVEWITHSTORIES

A post shared by #SAVEWITHSTORIES (@savewithstories) on

View this post on Instagram

“Sofia Valdez, Future Prez” by Andrea Beaty, illustrated by David Roberts (published by @abramskids) - read by @iamginatorres . THIRTY MILLION CHILDREN rely on school for food. Responding to the needs of kids during these school closures, @savethechildren and @nokidhungry have a new fund @SAVEWITHSTORIES to support food banks, and mobile meal trucks, and community feeding programs with funds to do what they do best—and also—with educational toys, books, and worksheets to make sure brains are full, as well as bellies. . If you can manage a one time gift of $10, please text SAVE to 20222. If another amount would work better for you, please visit our website—link in bio. There is no maximum and there is no minimum—together we will rise and together we can help. . Thank you and stay safe. XX #SAVEWITHSTORIES

A post shared by #SAVEWITHSTORIES (@savewithstories) on

Celebrities across the nation are continuing to help others in need. Cardi B recently teamed up with fashion retail company Fashion Nova to give away $1,000 every hour for the next six weeks (totaling $1 million) as a way to provide immediate relief to people struggling amid the coronavirus pandemic. The initiative -- Fashion Nova Cares with Cardi B -- will run through May 20, 2020.

RELATED CONTENT:

Sandra Bullock and Matthew McConaughey Donate Masks to Those on Front Line of Coronavirus Pandemic

Cardi B's Best Memes and Moments

Demi Lovato, David Beckham and More Stars Accept Kevin Bacon’s #IStayHomeFor Challenge

Related Gallery