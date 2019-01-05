LeToya Luckett is a mom!

The former Destiny's Child singer and her husband, Tommicus Walker, welcomed their first child together, a daughter named Gianna Iman Walker, on Friday. Luckett, 37, shared the exciting news on her Instagram account, alongside a heartwarming black-and-white photo of the new parents holding their baby girl's tiny hand.

"Gianna Iman Walker. Born || 1/ 4/19. 7 lbs 15 oz," the new mom captioned the sweet snap on Saturday. The couple, who also have a joint Instagram account, shared the same photo on that profile with a personal message: "Thank you Lord for blessing us with this gift...Gianna Iman Walker."

This is Luckett's first child, and second for Walker, who is also dad to 6-year-old daughter Madison from a previous relationship.

The singer announced that she was expecting a girl in mid-October, alongside fabulous maternity photos. “She’s already become the light of my life,” she wrote. “Mommy & Daddy can’t wait to meet you baby girl! 🎀🌸🌷 #IssaGurl.“

The little was also blessed by Beyonce, as Luckett's former Destiny's Child group member gave her baby bump some love during an On The Run II tour stop in September. "Love. ♥️," Luckett captioned the pic.

Congratulations to the happy family. See more on Luckett in the video below.

