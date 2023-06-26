Lewis Capaldi had a special experience at the 2023 Glastonbury Festival. The 26-year-old singer, who's been open about his struggles with Tourette's syndrome, anxiety and depression, lost his voice during his performance and was visibly moved when the crowd sang in his place.

After apologizing to the crowd and telling them that his voice "was packing in," his band began playing "Someone You Love." When he stepped away from the mic, the crowd sang the songs themselves.

"I feel like I'll be taking another wee break over the next couple of weeks. So you probably won't see much of me for the rest of the year, maybe even," he told the crowd. "But when I do come back and when I do see you, I hope you're still up for watching us. I genuinely dreamt of doing this. If I never get to do it again, this has been enough."

The Glastonbury crowd support Lewis Capaldi through his set as he tells them he’ll be taking another ‘wee break’https://t.co/Dt83q16BXQpic.twitter.com/QiTaNwY3XI — BBC Breakfast (@BBCBreakfast) June 25, 2023

That performance was Capaldi's first since he announced he was taking a weeks-long break.

"The last few months have been full on both mentally and physically. I haven't been home properly since Christmas and at the moment I'm struggling to get to grips with it all," he wrote on Instagram. "I need to take a moment to rest and recover, to be at my best and ready for Glastonbury and all of the other incredible shows coming up so that I'm able to continue doing what I love for a long time to come."

"I need to take these three weeks to be Lewis from Glasgow for a bit, spend some time with my family and friends and do normal life things that are an important part of me feeling better. I hope everyone understands," Capaldi added. "... I'm getting all the help and support I need from incredible people around me who I'm so grateful for. I take none of this for granted and can't wait to be back doing it again."

The month before, the "Forget Me" singer said that his mental health has a direct connection to his job, and said that if it ever got too bad he would walk away from music.

"My mental health issues are a direct symptom of my job," he told Rebecca Judd on Apple Music. "... I'll take a few panic attacks and my Tourettes and stuff for what’s happening, but if it gets to the point where things get worse mentally and I stop kind of looking after myself in that regard, I think that would be a point where I'd be like, 'I'm just not going to do this anymore.' At that point, if it felt like it was becoming something that I was not into or was causing me stress or I hated, then that’s when I would probably pack it in."

RELATED CONTENT:

Lewis Capaldi Taking 3-Week Break to 'Rest and Recover'

Lewis Capaldi Shares What Would Make Him Quit Music

Harry Styles' Pal Lewis Capaldi Reacts to His Emily Ratajkowski Kiss

Related Gallery