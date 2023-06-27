Lewis Capaldi Says He's Taking a Break From Touring for 'Foreseeable Future'
Lewis Capaldi is taking an extended break from the stage. On Tuesday, the "Someone You Loved" singer took to social media to announce his hiatus to followers and fans.
"Hello everyone. First of all, thank you to Glastonbury for having me, for singing along when I needed it and for all the amazing messages afterwards. It really does mean the world," he began. "The fact that this probably won't come as a surprise doesn't make it any easier to write, but I'm very sorry to let you know I am going to be taking a break from touring for the foreseeable future."
Capaldi shared that he thought the three-week break he took before Glastonbury would be enough time for him to get his mental and physical health in line, but he needs more time to learn how to live and work with his Tourette Syndrome, a disorder that involves repetitive movements or unwanted sounds (tics) that cannot be easily controlled.
"I used to be able to enjoy every second of shows like this and I'd hoped three weeks away would sort me out," he wrote. "But the truth is, I'm still learning to adjust to the impact of my Tourette's and on Saturday it became obvious that I need to spend much more time getting my mental and physical health in order, so I can keep doing everything I love for a long time to come. "
He added, "I know I'm incredibly fortunate to be able to take some time out when others can't and I'd like to thank my amazing family, friends, team, medical professionals and all of you who've been so supportive every step of the way through the good times and even more so during this part year when I've needed it more than ever."
Capaldi ended his message with another apology to people who purchased tickets for shows scheduled through the rest of the year, promising them that he hopes to get well enough to perform again.
"I'm so incredibly sorry to everyone who had planned to come to a show before the end of the year but I need to feel well to perform at the standard you all deserve," he wrote. "Playing for you every night is all I've ever dreamed of so this has been the most difficult decision of my life. I'll be back as soon as I possibly can. All my love, always, Lewis x."
On Saturday, the "Wish You the Best" singer made his return to the stage at the Glastonbury Music Festival following a three-week break from the stage to focus on his health. While performing his headlining set, Capaldi was overcome with tics that caused his voice to go in and out. At one point, he apologized to the crowd and asked them to help. When he got to "Someone You Loved" his voice was gone and his tics became severe. Capaldi stood in amazement as thousands of fans continued to sing the words back for him helping him finish the set on a high note.
In February, during a performance in Frankfurt, Germany, Capaldi's fans stepped in again for him when he was overcome by tics mid-performance.
In 2022, Capaldi revealed that he was diagnosed with Tourette Syndrome and suffers from anxiety.
This past May, he spoke about the impact performing has on his condition and revealed that it could possibly be the reason why he quits music.
"Right now I’m at a point where I can balance my mental health and how I feel in general…the trade-off is worth it,” he said during an interview with Rebecca Judd on Apple Music. "I'll take a few panic attacks and my Tourettes and stuff for what’s happening, but if it gets to the point where things get worse mentally and I stop kind of looking after myself in that regard, I think that would be a point where I’d be like, 'I’m just not going to do this anymore.'"
The singer-songwriter added, "At that point, if it felt like it was becoming something that I was not into or was causing me stress or I hated, then that’s when I would probably pack it in."
