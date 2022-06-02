Liam Payne Clarifies Viral Interview Comments About Zayn Malik

Liam Payne is clarifying his recent statements about his former One Direction bandmate, Zayn Malik. Earlier this week, the “Strip That Down” singer shared during an interview with Logan Paul that there are “many reasons” why he “dislikes” the "Pillowtalk" singer.

On Thursday, Liam backtracked those statements in a series of tweets. “Guys - I wouldn’t normally comment on this stuff but when its your family it’s hard to let it slide,” the 28-year-old wrote. “They mentioned a specific incident involving Zayn which I responded to - but listening back maybe I didn’t articulate myself as well as I could have.”

Liam added, “I was saying that there will always be things we disagree on but that I will always, always be on his side. That’s family. Zayn is my brother and I will stand by him forever.”

Guys - I wouldn’t normally comment on this stuff but when its your family it’s hard to let it slide.



They mentioned a specific incident involving Zayn which I responded to - but listening back maybe I didn’t articulate myself as well as I could have. — Liam (@LiamPayne) June 2, 2022

Zayn -- who left One Direction in 2015, ahead of the group’s indefinite hiatus -- has yet to respond.

Liam found himself in hot water with fans after his interview on the Impaulsive With Logan Paul podcast aired this week. During the conversation, Zayn was brought up when Logan spoke about an incident that involved the singer and his ex-girlfriend, Gigi Hadid, and his brother, Jake Paul.

"She tweeted something about get yourself a respectful man or something. That one didn't age very well," Liam said of Gigi's tweet, alluding to her eventual split from Zayn, after he allegedly shoved her mother, Yolanda Hadid, into a dresser and called her a "f**king Dutch slut" during an altercation.

Liam went on to share his feelings about Zayn further, saying, "There's many reasons why I dislike Zayn and there's many reasons why I'll always, always be on his side. If I had had to go through what he went through -- with his growth and whatever else... My parents are overly supportive to the point where it's annoying at times. Zayn had a different upbringing in that sense."

Kevin Mazur/WireImage

"You can always look at the man for where he is and say, 'Oh yeah, whatever, that guy's a d**k,'" he continued. "But at the end of the day, once you're understanding what he's been through to get to that point -- and also whether or not he wanted to be there."

Liam added that he himself is "so misunderstood," so he "can't sit here and d**k on [Zayn] because of whatever."

"Listen, I don't agree with any of his actions. I can't commend some of the things that he's done. I can't be on his side for that," Liam said. "What I can say is I understand and your only hope is that at some point in their life, the person at the other end of the phone wants to receive the help that you're willing to give them."

Zayn did not comment on the interview. On Wednesday, the “Dusk Til Dawn” singer announced his limited-edition merchandise line Paynt By Zayn.

