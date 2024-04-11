Liev Schreiber sat down with Haute Living for their April 2024 cover story and spoke about the pros and cons about feeling attached to his cellphone and the idea of fame.

The Ray Donovan star, 56, told the magazine, "It's the phone. The phone is ruining my life. I lie in bed on the f**king phone for four hours and I write emails. I look at stupid videos. It's just a total waste of my life. But there it is, I'm mostly looking at animal videos, and they mostly involve raccoons."

Scott McDermot

"When you're trying to figure this world out, when you’re looking at the horrors of Ukraine and Gaza, when you’re dealing with kids and schedules, and all of the things one has to do when one is older than 15, sometimes it helps to look at a raccoon," he added.

While funny clips can help the actor zone out, he also recognizes the downside of social media.

"We've become so self-involved in our journey, and I think that social media has contributed to that by polarizing us and tribalizing us even further for the purposes of marketing," he explained.

Instead, Schreiber seeks meaningful bonds and relationships off of his phone screen.

Scott McDermot

"All you ever want in life is to just feel connected and like your life's not a waste of time. … We've all got issues, but the thing that binds us together is that we’re unsure — and that gives us confidence."

Another thing that makes The Perfect Couple actor feel his best is when he's in front of the camera.

"It depends on me being confident about me, which I'm not nearly as much as people think I am — that's why I’m an actor. I’m only truly confident with characters," he noted.

And as his career continues to evolve, the father of three makes an effort to involve himself in projects that he truly believes in.

Scott McDermot

"When you’re young, you think that’s what being famous will do, make you happy, make you desired. And then you realize that’s not the case," he told the magazine.

Schreiber continued, "I work for hire, as they say, and like to make money. I have a growing family. The older I get, the more I think I want it to matter when I work. Of course, it doesn't always — in fact, it rarely does — but it's nice when it does, when one of your jobs means something to people. That feels good, like the job does what it was supposed to do in the beginning, which is to connect you to people."

RELATED CONTENT: