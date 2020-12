Whitney Houston and Bobbi Kristina Brown's story is coming to Lifetime. On Tuesday, the network released the first trailer for Whitney Houston & Bobbi Kristina: Didn’t We Almost Have It All, its documentary about the late mother-daughter pair. Whitney died in 2012 and her daughter followed in 2015.

The two-hour documentary will present an in-depth look at the lives of Whitney and Bobbi Kristina, both of whom struggled with familial relationships, their love lives and drugs and alcohol.

"There's so many parallels between Whitney and Bobbi Kristina," one person remarks in the trailer. "They both had addiction. They both perished in a bathtub."

The emotional doc will be a candid look at and celebration of their lives, and will feature intimate conversations with friends and family.

"She just wanted to be a mother," another person says of Whitney in the trailer. "... She loved her daughter more than anything."

In addition to the Lifetime documentary, a biopic of the singer's life, titled I Wanna Dance With Somebody, is set to hit theaters Thanksgiving 2022.

Whitney Houston & Bobbi Kristina: Didn’t We Almost Have It All will premiere on Lifetime Saturday, Feb. 6 at 8 p.m. ET/PT. The documentary will be followed by an encore presentation of Lifetime's Whitney, which debuted in 2015.

