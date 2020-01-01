Bobbi Kristina Brown: A Tragic Timeline

Bobbi Kristina Brown may be gone, but she'll never be forgotten.

The beloved daughter of music legend Whitney Houston and R&B singer Bobby Brown tragically died on July 26, 2015, at the age of 22. Now, ET is taking a look back at her life in the spotlight and what happened in the days leading up to her death.

March 4, 1993: Bobbi Kristina Brown is born in Livingston, New Jersey, the first and only child of singers Whitney Houston and Bobby Brown.

Feb. 11, 2012: Bobbi Kristina's mother, Whitney Houston, is found unconscious in the bathtub in her suite at The Beverly Hilton. Paramedics pronounce her dead at the scene at 3:55 PM PT. The Los Angeles County coroner's office reports drowning as the official cause of Houston's death, listing heart disease and cocaine as contributing factors.

Jan. 9, 2014: Bobbi Kristina reportedly marries boyfriend Nick Gordon. While the couple claims to be married, and cites Jan. 9 as their wedding date, Bobby Brown's lawyer states in February 2015 that Bobbi Kristina "is not and has never been married to Nick Gordon."

Jan. 31, 2015: Bobbi Kristina is found unconscious in a bathtub at her home in Georgia by Nick and a friend. Nick begins CPR until police and paramedics arrive. Bobbi Kristina is transported to North Fulton Hospital, reportedly stabilized and breathing. She is later placed in a medically induced coma and on a ventilator.

"Bobbi Kristina is fighting for her life and is surrounded by immediate family," the Brown family tells ET in a statement. "As her father already stated, we are asking you to honor our request for privacy during this difficult time. Thank you for your prayers, well wishes, and we greatly appreciate your continued support."

Feb. 1, 2015: The Brown family is told to prepare for the worst and advised that the longer Bobbi Kristina remains in the coma, the more likely it will be that she will not regain consciousness.

"Privacy is requested in this matter," Bobby Brown says in a statement. "Please allow for my family to deal with this matter and give my daughter the love and support she needs at this time."

Feb. 2, 2015: Bobbi Kristina is moved to Emory University Hospital, where she remains on a ventilator and in a medically induced coma.

Feb. 9, 2015:Hundreds of supporters gather in Riverdale, Georgia, for a vigil in Bobbi Kristina's honor.

Feb. 10, 2015: Bobby Brown's nephew, Shayne Brown, and his mother sit down for an exclusive interview with ET to offer an update on Bobbi Kristina's condition.

"She's progressing," Shayne says. "She's getting better. We just ask for people to continue to pray."

Feb. 17, 2015: The Brown and Houston families meet to discuss removing Bobbi Kristina from life support and the ventilator. Legally, the final decision is up to Bobby Brown and a source tells ET that he was upbeat and gave no indication that he was thinking of removing his daughter from life support.

March 3, 2015:Bobbi Kristina turns 22, remains in a coma.

"She loves celebrating with a small group of friends," a family member tells ET exclusively. "So, in her honor, we will celebrate in a small setting with family."

March 6, 2015: Nick Gordon sits down for an interview with Dr. Phil that turns into an "emotionally-charged intervention."

"My pain is horrible," Gordon tells Dr. Phil in their interview, during which he begins to hyperventilate several times and expresses his distress at not being allowed to see Bobbi Kristina in the hospital. "My heart hurts. I have panic attacks."

Dr. Phil describes Gordon's behavior during the interview as "erratic" and believes substance abuse is to blame. After the interview, Gordon checks into rehab.

March 10, 2015: Dr. Phil sits down with ET's Kevin Frazier to discuss his interview with Nick Gordon.

"He would go from being able to talk like we're talking right now to just all of a sudden collapsing and just wailing, and then he would pull out his phone and turn on a Whitney [Houston] song and just start crying," Dr. Phil says, adding that Nick addressed suicide threats he had reportedly made, saying, "If anything happens to Krissy, I will."

April 19, 2015: Bobby Brown tells the crowd at his concert in Dallas, Texas, that his daughter is "awake."

"I can say today, Bobbi is awake," Brown tells the shocked concert-goers in a video posted to Instagram. "She's watching me."

Sources close to Brown tell ET that Brown often claims his daughter is "aware" that her family is there when they visit.

April 28, 2015: Nick Gordon leaves rehab after seven weeks of treatment following his meltdown while filming the Dr. Phil interview. The 25-year-old reportedly moves back home with his mother, Michelle Gordon.

May 8, 2015: Bobby Brown and Bobbi Kristina's aunt, Pat Houston, are appointed as co-guardians of Bobbi Kristina, as she remains in a medically induced coma.

"Both Mr. Brown and Ms. Houston are jointly responsible for decisions related to Krissi's care and medical needs," reads a statement from Brown and Houston's lawyers, which also announces the appointment of Bedelia Hargrove as Bobbi Kristina's conservator. "Ms. Hargrove is responsible for Krissi's assets, including her likeness, rights and legal claims."

May 9, 2015: Bobbi Kristina's grandmother, Cissy Houston, sits down with ET's Kevin Frazier for an exclusive interview.

"She's the same, she's not progressing at all," Cissy says. "She's not gone yet, but you know, whatever the Lord decides, I'm ready for her... I have nothing to do with that. That's His job. It's His territory, you know? And I understand it."

June 24, 2015: Bobbi Kristina's court-appointed conservator, Bedelia Hargrove, files a lawsuit accusing Nick Gordon of assault, battery, intentional infliction of emotional distress and transferring money from Bobbi Kristina's account into his own without authorization.

June 24, 2015: Bobbi Kristina is moved to hospice care. A source close to the family tells ET exclusively that Bobbi Kristina is now off all medications and could pass away at any moment. Another source tells ET that her organs are failing.

"Despite the great medical care at numerous facilities, Bobbi Kristina Brown's condition has continued to deteriorate," Pat Houston tells ET in a statement. "As of today, she has been moved into hospice care. We thank everyone for their support and prayers. She is in God's hands now."

July 14, 2015: Nick Gordon is officially served with a $10 million lawsuit in Longwood, Florida, accusing him of both physically assaulting and stealing thousands from Bobbi Kristina. In an amendment to that suit, it is alleged that Nick gave Bobbi Kristina a "toxic cocktail, rendering her unconscious and then put her face down in a tub of cold water causing her to suffer brain damage."

July 26, 2015: Bobbi Kristina dies, surrounded by her family at Peachtree Christian Hospice in Duluth, Georgia. She was 22.

"She is finally at peace in the arms of God," the Houston family tells ET in a statement. "We want to again thank everyone for their tremendous amount of love and support during these last few months."

Aug. 3, 2015: Bobbi Kristina laid to rest in Westfield, New Jersey, next to her late mother, Whitney Houston.

Sept. 26, 2015: Medical examiners hold Bobbi Kristina's autopsy pending a criminal investigation.

The cause of Bobbi Kristina's death is determined on this day by the Fulton County Medical Examiner. The autopsy results, however, are not being released to the public. Only the Fulton County District Attorney and Roswell Police Department have been informed of the findings at this time. "No further information will be available from the Medical Examiner at this time," the Fulton County Medical Examiner’s office tells ET in a statement.

March 4, 2016: On what would have been her 23rd birthday, the Fulton County, Georgia, medical examiner releases the autopsy results, and determines that Bobbi Kristina died from complications caused by her face being immersed in water, along with drug intoxication. The official cause of her death is listed as pneumonia.

The autopsy could not determine if Brown's death was intentional, or accidental.

"Death was clearly not due to natural causes, but the medical examiner has not been able to determine whether death was due to intentional or accidental causes, and has therefore classified the manner of death as Undetermined," the medical examiner shares in a statement.

Sept. 16, 2016: Nick Gordon is found liable for wrongful death of Bobbi Kristina, after being a no-show at the hearing on the civil lawsuit filed against him by the estate.

"Gordon did not appear," Craig Terrett, the attorney representing Bobbi Kristina's father, Bobby Brown, tells ET. " The judge struck his answer and entered default judgment against him. The only issue now is damages, which will likely be tried before a jury, possibly in November."

Nov. 17, 2016: Nick Gordon is ordered to pay $36 million in the wrongful death suit of Bobbi Kristina. Bobby Brown testified in the Fulton County Superior Court in Atlanta, Georgia, where Judge T. Jackson Bedford determined Gordon must pay for loss of life, punitive damages ($250,000), conversion ($1.575 million), assault and battery ($1.37 million), and pain and suffering as a result of assault ($13.8 million).

The exact amount Gordon will be responsible for paying to Bobbi Kristina's estate is $36,251,918.50, which includes the judge's determined value of his former girlfriend's life, $15 million.

"There was an urgent need, in my mind, to get justice for Bobbi Kristina Brown and that's why I took the case. We intend to pursue, with all vigor, the full collection of the judgment," attorney R. David Ware tells ET in a statement. "We hope that in some small way this will allow Krissy's family to continue their quest for peace."

Jan. 1, 2020: Nick Gordon dies of a reported drug overdose in Florida on New Year's Day. He was 30.

The Maitland Police Department tells ET in a statement that officers were dispatched to the Sheraton Orlando North Hotel in reference to an unresponsive male who was later identified as Nick, though they refer to him as Nicholas Bouler.

"Entry was made into the room, where members of the Maitland Fire & Rescue Department began providing care to an unresponsive individual later identified as Nicholas Bouler," the statement reads. "Nicholas Bouler was transported to Advent Health Altamonte Springs where he was pronounced deceased. This case is under active investigations by Detectives with the Maitland Police Department. Once the investigation is complete, we will be able to release additional information."

