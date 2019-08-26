Queen Bee is in the building!

Lil' Kim turned heads at the 2019 MTV Video Music Awards at the Prudential Center in Newark, New Jersey, on Monday, walking the red carpet at the awards show for the first time in six years.

The 45-year-old rapper pulled out all the stops, pairing her purple-and-black feathery gown with strappy black heels, sparkly statement earrings and a fresh chrome manicure.

The last time "The Jump Off" singer walked the VMAs red carpet was in 2013, when they aired live from the Barclay Centre in Brooklyn, New York. For that outing, she opted for a sexy leather look that also featured some feather flair, giving her ensemble a pop of color with bright yellow platform heels.

Lil' Kim likely attended this year's awards show in support of her friend, Missy Elliott, who was the recipient of this year's Michael Jackson Video Vanguard Award, the first female rapper to ever win the accolade.

"Missy Elliott is my sister," Lil' Kim told HipHollywood in 2014. "She's a long-term friend and just someone that I love dearly."

