Lil Nas X Shares What He's Looking for in a Partner (Exclusive)

Lil Nas X may be single, but he knows what he's looking for in a partner.

ET caught up with the 22-year-old rapper at the WSJ Magazine 2021 Innovator Awards at Museum of Modern Art in New York City, on Monday, where he shared the qualities that his ideal partner would have.

"When the time is right, I want somebody who's fun," the "Industry Baby" artist shared. "Someone who's always ready to try new stuff. Somebody's who's ready for me to become a different person every single year."

In the WSJ. Magazine's November Innovators Issue, ahead of being honored at the ceremony, Nas shared his single status and revealed that he's not looking to date anyone at the moment. Most recently he was attached to his "That's What I Want" music video co-star, Yai Ariza, and noted in the article that they were on "very good terms" and a reconciliation could "happen in the future."

Nas, meanwhile, looked sharp dressed in a Thom Browne ensemble that consisted of an oversized cardigan overcoat with a pleated skirt. He also carried a leather bag shaped like a dog, which he named "Luna."

The "Old Town Road" singer also shared how fulfilling it is to be able to give back to his loved ones amid his success, telling ET, "I do like spending money on myself too, don't get me wrong, but there's a greater feeling when you're actually able to [give to] somebody that wouldn't be able to buy something for themselves."

Additionally, the artist touched on going back to his hometown of Lithia Springs, Georgia, where he spent time with his family.

"It felt amazing being around my family, and everybody's happy for me, and everybody's actually into the music," he shared. "I mean because, I'll be honest, before this year my family was like, 'OK, you make music that's dope.' But now they're actually getting into the music and they love it as much as me. So that's fire."

He noted that his family does play his new album, Montero, but said with a laugh, "I'm like turn it off. Not right now."

