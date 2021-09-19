Shopping

Lil Nas X's 'Montero' Album Is Now Out: Shop the Merch

By ETonline Staff
Lil Nas X
John Shearer/WireImage

ICYMI: Lil Nas X's first full-length studio album, Montero, has arrived! We can't get enough of the talented superstar, so we're shopping the musician's merch. Right now, the Amazon Artist Merch Shop has a ton of official merch styles for Lil Nas X fans. 

The shop offers Montero and Lil Nas X logo tees, long-sleeve tops and tanks, along with "Old Town Road" styles. Plus, there are vinyls and an exclusive Lil Nas X chrome Santa hat from his single, "Holiday." In addition to the 22-year-old GRAMMY-winning artist, the Amazon Artist Merch Shop also features merch for Billie Eilish, BTS, Doja Cat, J Balvin, Kacey MusgravesZac Brown Band, and so many more. 

Lil Nas X announced the release date for his upcoming album with a series of faux-maternity pics on Instagram. The "Industry Baby" singer rocked a fake baby bump with the caption "SURPRISE!" along with other images from the shoot. "I can't believe i'm finally announcing this. My little bundle of joy ‘MONTERO' is due September 17, 2021."

Shop Lil Nas X's merch on Amazon and check out ET Style's favorites below. 

Lil Nas X Official Old Town Road Sweatshirt
Lil Nas X Official Old Town Road Sweatshirt
A cozy sweatshirt with Lil Nas X's horse graphic. 
$40
Lil Nas X Official Lightning Logo T-Shirt
Lil Nas X Official Lightning Logo T-Shirt
This tee features the artist's logo. 
$25
Old Town Road Remixes - Exclusive Limited Edition 7" Vinyl LP
Old Town Road Remixes - Exclusive Limited Edition 7" Vinyl LP
Get the vinyl for remixed versions of Lil Nas X's hit, "Old Town Road." 
$40
Lil Nas X Official Satan Montero T-Shirt
Lil Nas X Official Satan Montero T-Shirt
Get the "Montero (Call Me By Your Name" tee. 
$25
Exclusive Lil Nas X Chrome Santa Hat
Exclusive Lil Nas X Chrome Santa Hat
The holidays will be here before you know it! Grab this exclusive chrome Santa hat from the "Holiday" music video. 
$21
Lil Nas X Official Pentagram Montero Black Long Sleeve T-Shirt
Lil Nas X Official Pentagram Montero Black Long Sleeve T-Shirt
A long-sleeve top with a pentagram and "Montero" graphic. 
$30

