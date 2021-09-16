Lil Nas X Gives Birth to His Debut Album 'Montero'

Lil Nas X has just given birth after carrying his debut album, Montero, to full term!

The 22-year-old artist took to social media to share the news of his new "baby" with a wild video depicting him giving birth to the album. In the video, Lil Nas X is rushed into his hospital room where he's helped by two nurses who instruct him to push, eventually he pushes out Montero, which he then cradles lovingly in his arms.

"It's already GRAMMY-nominated," Lil Nas X tells the delivery nurses with a proud smile.

Earlier in the day, he shared a video in which he said that he was going into labor after revealing that he was "having contractions" ahead of the album's epic delivery.

In the video, Lil Nas X cradled his baby bump before heading off to the hospital to deliver "baby Montero."

"BABY MONTERO IS OTW 🦋," he captioned the clip, dancing to "Scoop" in what appeared to be a hospital bed.

On Wednesday, the "pregnant" star, celebrated the album's baby shower, complete with balloons, cupcakes and all things baby blue, but much to his disappointment, no one showed up. Despite all the no-shows, some famous names appeared to give him gifts, an early hint at the collaborations that appeared on Montero, including Megan Thee Stallion, Doja Cat, Jack Harlow and more.

Lil Nas X, whose real name is Montero Lamar Hill, first started rocking the baby bump earlier this month, in anticipation of his long-gestating new album. To celebrate the major milestone, the artist posed for a series of faux-maternity pics and bared his fake belly to the world.

"SURPRISE!" he captioned images from the shoot on Instagram. "I can't believe i'm finally announcing this. My little bundle of joy ‘MONTERO' is due September 17, 2021."

In the slideshow he posted, Lil Nas X bares a (very well made) prosthetic baby bump while wearing a flowing white top, white pants and a crown of cream-colored flowers as he kneels next to a pool. The final shot in the slideshow features a sonogram of his "baby" -- although it's actually a black-and-white version of the Montero album cover.

That wasn't the only stint that the Sun Goes Down singer pulled in promotion of the project. On Thursday he unveiled a series of new billboards advertising Montero around Los Angeles. The four billboards posted on his social media see Lil Nas X taking on the role of a personal injury lawyer, offering his services for those afflicted with a variety of problems.

"Are you single, lonely and miserable? You may be entitled to financial compensation!" one ad read, next to a photo of Lil Nas X dressed as the character of the lawyer he played in the Industry Baby teaser video. Others asked questions including, "Do you hate Lil Nas X," "Do you miss the real America," and lastly, "Gay?" Each billboard sent viewers to WelcomeToMontero.com, where fans could the pre-order the album add of it's delivery.

During an interview with The Breakfast Club crew Wednesday, Lil Nas X responded to those who say he's not a good role model.

"I feel like I used to, but now it's just like, 'So?,' like f**ck your kids. Not like f**k your kids, but...we really get one chance to do this, at least to my knowledge," he explained. "I'm not about to pander to my kids, or you. I even have to do this with my family members, 'cause my family members may not always agree with what I'm doing, or whoever I'm dating, they may not agree. I honestly, really truly want to live be, 'This is our life,' we have to do this s**t so f**k what anybody else really has to say about it, I guess."

Montero is out now.

