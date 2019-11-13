Fans may get the Lil Nas X remix of Billy Ray Cyrus' "Achy Breaky Heart" they've been hoping for -- but first will come some original music from the pair.

ET's Cassie DiLaura spoke with Lil Nas and Cyrus backstage at the 2019 CMA Awards in Nashville, Tennessee, where they had won Musical Event of the Year for "Old Town Road."

"I've been getting that a lot," Nas said of the suggestion he jumps on Cyrus' 1992 hit, "Achy Breaky Heart." "I'm down. But we're going to make something original, I think, next."

"I didn't think anything would be at the top like that," Cyrus admitted of the song. "But ['Old Town Road'] has been a wild ride."

Wednesday's win is a sweet victory for Nas following the early controversy surrounding the song. Billboard removed the original song from its country music charts, saying in a statement to Rolling Stone, "While ‘Old Town Road’ incorporates references to country and cowboy imagery, it does not embrace enough elements of today’s country music to chart in its current version."

The song went on to top the Billboard Hot 100 chart for 19 consecutive weeks -- a new record -- and topped the singles charts in at least 10 other countries.

"We hold this in our hand. There's really not anything we need to say," Cyrus told ET. "This song is about the fans and the people that love the song. It wasn't really about people that had other opinions. It was for the fans. It wasn't for the critics. It was a song that people sang, they danced, it was something that people could find in common with each other, and it's been quite a ride to be a part of this phenomenon."

"I'm with him on that one," Nas agreed.

The 20-year-old performer has been taking his success in stride. "I just want to say these performances have been amazing and just -- I've been getting goosebumps all night," he shared.

Cyrus couldn't be more proud of his collaborator.

"I love this guy. He's a good guy, he's a good man, and also, he's a genius. He's a thinker. He wasn't thinking inside the box, outside the box, he was thinking like there is no box, and that's what I say to all the dreamers, anyone who has a dream. You live life, don't try to fit into what's the norm. You go outside, just be original. And that's what this guy is, he's an original," he declared.



"I'm so proud of him. He's like my adopted son, if not my real son. I love him so much, and he's just a great human being. I love being around him, being in the crowd, seeing how people gravitate to him and smile," Cyrus added. "He's got an electricity and a charisma that's contagious. "

