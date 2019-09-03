"Old Town Road" is officially the song of the summer!

On Tuesday, Billboard announced the top 20 tracks on their Summer Chart this year and Lil Nas X's remixed anthem featuring Billy Ray Cyrus was right at the top.

Filling out the top five are several 2019 staples including Billie Eilish's "Bad Guy" at No. 2, Khalid's "Talk" in third, Ed Sheeran's collaboration with Justin Bieber, "I Don't Care" taking fourth place, and Lizzo's "Truth Hurts" placing fifth.

This honor is just the latest for Nas and his overwhelmingly popular jam. The song is the longest-running No. 1 in the history of Billboard, with 19 weeks at the top of the Hot 100 chart.

And last week, at the 2019 MTV Video Music Awards, Nas and Cyrus earned the award for Song of the Year! Before getting the prize, ET spoke with Cyrus about the song's astounding success.

"Tonight's just a celebration, to be here with these fans, the fans made the song happen," he gushed backstage. "It's their record and being here tonight is just so much fun."

"It's crazy, it's crazy. Again, the people took this song and they made it their own, you know. It's just been a heck of a ride and it's been a lot of fun," he added, before mentioning Nas' performance of "Panini." "Seeing Lil Nas take the stage just now, I mean, he's electric."

See loads more on the rapper below.

