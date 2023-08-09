Lil Tay, Rapper and Influencer, Dead at 14

Young rapper and controversial influencer Lil Tay has died at the age of 14.

Tay's family shared the news on her Instagram account, writing that the deaths of the young rapper -- whose real name was Claire Hope -- and her brother, Jason Tian, are still under investigation.

"It is with a heavy heart that we share the devastating news of our beloved Claire's sudden and tragic passing," the family's statement reads. "We have no words to express the unbearable loss and indescribable pain. This outcome was entirely unexpected, and has left us all in shock. Her brother's passing adds an even more unimaginable depth to our grief."

"During this time of immense sorrow, we kindly ask for privacy as we grieve this overwhelming loss, as the circumstances surrounding Claire and her brother's passing are still under investigation," the statement continues. "Claire will forever remain in our hearts, her absence leaving an irreplaceable void that will be felt by all who knew and loved her."

Tay became famous in 2018 for her controversial videos on social media, which included her driving expensive cars and flaunting stacks of cash. She also had a short-lived feud with Danielle Bregoli, aka Bhad Bhabie. However, Tay's online presence virtually disappeared midway through 2018, and the Instagram post announcing her death was the first on her page in five years.

Tragically, Tay's last Instagram post was mourning the death of another young rapper, XXXTentacion, who was killed in an armed robbery in June 2018.

"X you truly changed me ❤️," she wrote, sharing a screenshot of the two FaceTiming. "You were there for me when everyone wanted me to fail, you were there to give me advice, you were there. As a father figure, when I don’t have one, you were here, FaceTiming me and calling me for hours when I’m down, 3 hours ago you announced the Charity event we were going to throw, we had everything setup, I can’t believe this, the evil in the world, This isn’t good Bye I Love you Bro ❤️💔😔😢❤️."

RELATED CONTENT:

Angus Cloud Dead at 25: How He Got Cast In 'Euphoria' Off the Street

DJ Casper, Creator of 'Cha-Cha Slide,' Dead at 58

Angus Cloud's Mother Made 911 Call For 'Possible Overdose'

Bhad Bhabie on Rehab, Childhood Traumas, Misconceptions and New Boyfriend (Exclusive) This video is unavailable because we were unable to load a message from our sponsors.



If you are using ad-blocking software, please disable it and reload the page. Up Next

Related Gallery