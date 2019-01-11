Lil Uzi Vert says he's done with music.

The 24-year-old rapper surprised fans on Friday when he announced via Instagram Stories that he's stepping away from music. Uzi was expected to drop his sophomore album, Eternal Atake, this year, after sharing with fans at a December concert that he had finally completed the record.

"I wanna take the time out to say I thank each and every one of my supports but I'm done with music," he wrote. "I deleted everything. I wanna be normal ... I wanna wake up in 2013."

"You are free," Uzi added in text at the bottom of his post. He also wrote, "Thank you love you."

It's been a drama-filled couple of years for Uzi, who revealed following the shocking death of fellow rapper Lil Peep in November 2017 that he was going to try to give up drugs.Uzi also spoke out about gun violence after the death of XXXTentacion in June 2018.

