Chaos erupted as Lil Wayne performed at the 2018 A3C Festival in Atlanta on Sunday after fears of a possible shooting sent crowds at running in panic.

WSB-TV Channel 2 in Atlanta obtained video of the panicked flight from the Georgia Freight Depot where Wayne had just begun to perform on Sunday night. Music and tech reporter Cherie Hu wrote on Twitter that she was at the concert when suddenly the crowd bolted.

"Crowd at @a3c just started stampeding away from the stage, a few min into Lil Wayne’s performance," she wrote. "No one knows what exactly happened—some say a brawl spiraled out of control—but security is now evacuating the entire venue. i am safe and will update as i learn more."

crowd at @a3c just started stampeding away from the stage, a few min into Lil Wayne’s performance. no one knows what exactly happened—some say a brawl spiraled out of control—but security is now evacuating the entire venue. i am safe and will update as i learn more — Cherie Hu (@cheriehu42) October 8, 2018

A reporter for FOX 5 in Atlanta wrote on Twitter that at least six people were injured in the chaos, none of them serious.

#BreakingNews: At least 6 people injured after a crowd rushes out of the A3C Festival downtown. No serious injuries reported. #fox5atlpic.twitter.com/ChClYFTXAG — Will Nunley FOX 5 (@willnunleyfox5) October 8, 2018

The organizers of the festival issued a statement Sunday night saying that there was no shooting and that the panic was caused by a fight that broke out:

"Sadly, there was an altercation tonight that ended Lil Wayne's performance. We are still collecting information to determine exactly what happened and will provide follow up information as soon as we know more details," the statement read. " Please be assured that law enforcement officers present have confirmed that there were no weapons involved. This was a very unfortunate way to end what had been an otherwise amazing week of music, friendships, and connections. Thank you to everyone for your amazing support and positive energy all week. We love y'all."

Wayne himself tweeted out a short message to fans shortly afterward.

"Hope everyone at A3C is safe!! 🙏🏽," he wrote on Twitter.

Hope everyone at A3C is safe!! 🙏🏽 — Lil Wayne WEEZY F (@LilTunechi) October 8, 2018

