Lili Reinhart is mourning the end of an era. ET's Will Marfuggi spoke to the 25-year-old actress at the premiere of her new film, Look Both Ways, where spoke about Riverdale officially coming to an end after season 7.

"It's sad," Reinhart admitted. "It makes me sad. It's truly the end of an era of my life, a big chapter of my life, and I'll miss my cast so much."

She continued, "It's the last time that we all will be collectively filming something together, so, I think we're just going into this season knowing that we're really going to try to cherish it."

The waterworks haven't started just yet though, Reinhart said the Riverdale crew are still enjoying their hiatus, and the chance to work on other projects before returning to film the last season of the hit CW series.

"Oh, definitely not," Reinhart revealed when asked if the Riverdale group text has gotten "weepy" yet. "We spend so much time together during our filming season, that when it is our hiatus, we're all like, 'Bye.' And we do keep in contact with each other for sure. I talk to Cami and Mads and Vanessa all the time and Mädchen, but everyone's busy, everyone's doing their things, and we know we're coming back to each other, so, it's not weepy yet.

As for what she's hoping for the end of Betty's story, Reinhart said she hopes the Archie Comics-based character is "happy."

"I would obviously like to see a happy ending for Betty, knowing that she will be OK -- an optimistic, lighthearted note," she said. "I don't know who she's gonna end up with or where, how, why, when -- I know nothing about the final season -- but I just hope that she's happy, and you have an idea that things are gonna settle down for her in the best way."

In Reinhart's latest film, Look Both Ways, she plays Natalie, a woman, who on the eve of her college graduation finds herself stuck between two parallel realities -- one in which she becomes pregnant and must navigate motherhood in her Texas hometown, the other in which she moves to Los Angeles to pursue her career.

Reinhart, who acts in and executive produced the project, called it "very satisfying" to do some work behind the camera this time around.

"It was really fun," Reinhart gushed. "I mean, I was a part of everything -- from the very beginning, to finding our wonderful director Wanuri [Kahiu], casting, to script changes and all those things, so, just having my hand in all of those parts was really -- made it feel that much more...I guess, satisfying when everything came together."

While she wouldn't give too much away about the movie, Reinhart said that the message at the end of the film lets audiences know that "there is no right or wrong path" in life.

"Well, when I read the script, I just thought it was so heartwarming, and I usually don't like heartwarming movies, to be honest. I'm drawn to the darker stuff, but this one just felt so sweet and comforting knowing that here's a million different ways that your life can look, and there is no right or wrong path, and that just felt really beautiful to me," she shared.

"I hope that people who are watching it, however old they are -- in their teens, in their 20s, 30s, whatever -- who has that question of, 'What if, what if I did this,' they think the grass is always greener, and you can see in this movie that both paths are equally beautiful."

Look Both Ways hits Netflix August 17.

