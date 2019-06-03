Lili Reinhart is cautioning fans to be on alert while using rideshare apps like Uber.

The Riverdale star took to social media on Sunday to reveal how she had just avoided getting into a car with a stranger.

"PSA: I was just ushered to a car by someone posing to be an airport cab/Uber driver," the 22-year-old actress tweeted. "I got to his car and there were absolutely no signs that he was a professional service driver. So I did NOT get into the car. Please pay attention and make smart decisions out there.”

“Seriously... please be careful out there,” she added in a tweet posted minutes later. “You don’t have to be nice or worry about being rude. Trust your gut. It could save you.”

