Congrats to Lily Aldridge and Caleb Followill!

The couple welcomed their second child together earlier this week, Aldridge revealed on Instagram on Saturday. The 33-year-old model, who announced her pregnancy in August, shared the news alongside the precious first photo of her and Followill's baby boy. The pair are already parents to 6-year-old daughter Dixie Pearl Followill.

"🖤 Winston Roy Followill 🖤 Blessed our lives January 29, 2019," Aldridge captioned the photo of Winston's toes, as fans and famous friends like Candice Swanepoel, Irina Shayk and Martha Hunt expressed their joy and shared sweet messages for the new little one.

Though the supermodel and her Kings of Leon frontman husband have stayed out of the public eye for the most part over the past few years, Aldridge had been keeping fans updated on her pregnancy. She couldn't help but express her joy on Instagram after walking in Brandon Maxwell’s New York Fashion Week show in September, while she was five months pregnant.

“So proud to walk the @brandonmaxwell runway 5 months pregnant!” Aldridge wrote at the time. “I’ve walked a few runways in my life and this is a moment that I’ll look back on forever with great emotion.”

