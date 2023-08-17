Lily Allen recently recalled the "traumatizing" story of how she lost her virginity, which resulted in the police getting called.

In an appearance on Alan Carr's Life's a Beach podcast, the 38-year-old singer opened up about how her father, actor Keith Allen, called the police after thinking the then-12-year-old had gone missing after she snuck away on vacation for a "fling."

"I lost my virginity to a guy called Fernando in Brazil when I was about 12," the singer-songwriter candidly shared when Carr asked if she had ever had a vacation fling.

"Do you know what? I actually went missing," she continued. "I went to his hotel room. I was on holiday with my dad and my brother and obviously I didn't come back to my room and I sort of slept in the next morning."

Her father and brother, actor Alfie Allen, were understandably concerned that they couldn't figure out where she'd been as she went off on her own. So, unsurprisingly, when she woke up the next day, "There were police all over the hotel."

Laughing, the Dreamland star added, "They were literally combing the beach and they had T-shirts like, 'Is this what she was wearing?' People thought I drowned and I didn't have the heart to be like, 'No, I was just losing my virginity.'"

"It was a little bit traumatic," Lily confessed. "I didn't have sex for a little while after that."

As for Fernando, the singer revealed that she "never spoke to him again."

George Pimentel/WireImage

Nowadays, Lily has a more stable love life with her husband, David Harbour. The singer and the Stranger Things star tied the knot in September 2020 in Las Vegas.

David shared pictures of their wedding on Instagram, revealing they got married at Graceland Wedding Chapel, complete with an Elvis Presley impersonator.

"In a wedding officiated by the king himself, the people's princess wed her devoted, low born, but kind credit card holder in a beautiful ceremony lit by the ashen skies courtesy of a burning state miles away in the midst of a global pandemic," David joked. "Refreshments were served at a small reception following."

The marriage is David's first, while Lily was previously married to Sam Cooper. Their divorce was finalized in 2018 after seven years of marriage, and they share two kids: 11-year-old Ethel and 10-year-old Marnie.

Since tying the knot, the couple has been adorably open about their relationship on social media and in interviews. A month after their wedding, Lily even revealed that she hopes to have more kids with the Black Widow actor.

"I think so," she told The Sunday Times of wanting to have more children. "Especially now Marnie's getting so big. It's like, 'No, my babies!' I miss little terrors running around the house."

While she said she thinks more kids are in the cards for her, the singer wasn't in any rush. "I'm in a really good place," she said. "I don't know if I'd mess with my hormones, at this particular point."

And David has been vocal about happily taking on stepfather duties. During an appearance on Jimmy Kimmel Live, last year, he joked that one of his young stepdaughters was also once his toughest movie critic.

David prefaced the story by saying he "was just some guy in their lives for a while before" tying the knot with their mom. "They were not very excited about me coming around," David revealed.

And they let him know.

"I remember when we were in the pandemic, when her mom and I got together, the Black Widow movie came out," David explained. "We got a screener to watch the movie, and I remember her turning to me and going, 'David, I think that's the worst movie I've ever seen.' Just so unenthusiastic about my work in general, especially that movie."

David didn't reveal which of his stepdaughters made the comment, but it drew a huge laugh from Kimmel and his audience. Suffice it to say, David's turned things around with his stepdaughters.

"And then this movie comes along [Violent Night] and she sees posters for it and she'll come up to me and say, 'David, I think it's gonna be really good,'" he shared. "She's very supportive now."

RELATED CONTENT:

See Inside David Harbour and Lily Allen's Quirky Brooklyn Townhouse

Olivia Rodrigo and Lily Allen Sing 'F**K You' to Supreme Court

Lily Allen Reveals She Wants Kids With David Harbour

David Harbour on Being in the 'Daddy-Verse' With Pedro Pascal and 'Stranger Things' Final Season This video is unavailable because we were unable to load a message from our sponsors.



If you are using ad-blocking software, please disable it and reload the page. Up Next

Related Gallery