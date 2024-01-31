Lily Collins is commemorating her famous father's 73rd birthday with a sweet throwback photo from a family vacation when Lily was a young girl.

In the cute snapshot, Lily, 34, and her rock legend dad, Phil Collins, are bundled up in puffy jackets while posing on skis at the bottom of a snowy slope.

Both father and daughter are beaming brightly in the heartwarming pic, which was matched in warmth by Lily's caption.

"Happy birthday dad! Whether on a wintery slope adventure or a clear day on Lake Geneva, you were always my ski wing man," the Emily in Paris star captioned the post.

"Love you to the top of the highest mountain and to the bottom of the deepest wave," Lily continued. "Celebrating and hugging you from here BIG TIME…"

Meanwhile, over on Phil's official Instagram account, a tribute was posted honoring the "One More Night" singer alongside a throwback headshot.

"Happy birthday to the man himself, Mr. Phil Collins, who turns 73 today," the tribute read.

Phil has been struggling with numerous and varied health issues for the past few years, which required him to perform sitting down.

His last live performance came in March 2022, when he appeared alongside his Genesis bandmates and bid farewell to fans who came out to London's O2 Arena to see his last time playing with his iconic band.

Speaking with The Guardian back in 2021, Phil reflected on how his health struggles impacted the shows.

"Of course, my health does change things, doing the show seated changes things," he said. "But I actually found on my recent solo tours, it didn’t get in the way; the audience were still listening and responding. It’s not the way I would have written it, but it’s the way that it is."

