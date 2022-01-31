Lily Collins Honors Dad Phil Collins With Adorable 71st Birthday Tribute
Lily Collins is sending her famous dad big birthday wishes! The 32-year-old actress took to Instagram on Sunday to share a throwback pic in honor of her dad, Phil Collins', 71st birthday.
The sweet shot features Lily sitting on her dad's shoulders as a baby.
"Happy birthday, Dad. I may no longer fit in your arms or sit comfortably on your shoulders but you continue to hug me tightly when I need it most," the younger Collins wrote of her musician father. "We may not get to spend time together that often but when we are face to face, you really do see me."
"You may not always believe it but please trust me when I say, no matter how old I get or what life may bring, I will always need you," she added. "Whether I’m proudly watching you up on stage, laughing at home together playing trivial pursuit, I’m forever grateful for the moments and memories we share. Especially the ones I now cherish as an adult myself."
Lily concluded her sweet tribute by writing, "Thank you for inspiring me and supporting the woman I am today. I love you to the moon and back again."
Lily's husband, Charlie McDowell, got in on the birthday love too, commenting, "Love you both! HBD Phil."
Lily is now famous in her own right, starring on Netflix's Emily in Paris, which was recently renewed for two more seasons. When ET spoke with the actress about what season 3 would look like should the show be renewed, she admitted, "I genuinely don't know."
While creator Darren Star stayed mum about most potential season 3 plot points, he did tell ET what he'd like to see from Emily going forward.
"What we really haven’t seen... is how Emily is in relation to people that she's left behind and how being an expatriate for a longer period of time changes her relationship with her home," he said, revealing that he was toying with the idea of "possibly" featuring Emily's parents.
"I feel like Paris, this time, has turned all her assumptions about who she is and what her life's about on their head so she has so many options open to her," Star added. "I think she's at a point where she can take a big risk."
Seasons 1 and 2 of Emily in Paris are now streaming on Netflix.
