Lily Collins took being born into music royalty a little too seriously when interacting with actual royals! The 32-year-old Emily in Paris star spoke about meeting Princess Diana and Prince Charles when she was a very young girl during Tuesday's episode of The Late Late Show With James Corden.

Corden showed a throwback photo of the actress and her parents, Phil Collins and Jill Tavelman, meeting the late Princess of Wales in the early '90s at a Prince's Trust event.

"I have been told that this is what happened," Lily shared. "I'm giving Diana flowers and the second she went to take them, I then tried to pull them back. So, as you can image, all the air was sucked out of the room. But then again, I was wearing a cute dress, so who's going to really punish me?"

'The Late Late Show With James Corden'/YouTube

Lily then gave a separate recollection of spending time with Prince Charles.

"I was also told that when I was younger, I was playing with some toys with Prince Charles and I proceeded to throw something at him, like, throw a toy telephone at his head, which again, all the air was sucked out of the room," she recalled.

The British-American star was born in England and shared that her famous father worked closely with Charles' Prince's Trust foundation, which explains Lily's frequent interactions with the royal family.

"I just went along for the ride, and I guess I had a tendency to do naughty things as a two year old," she added, grinning.

Season 2 of Lily's hit Netflix series, Emily in Paris, was recently released and ended with a big cliffhanger. Watch ET's exclusive interviews with the cast below.

