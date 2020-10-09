Four-way phone calls aren't such a thing of the past! Following the Mean Girls cast's virtual reunion, Lindsay Lohan took to Instagram to share an outtake from the event.

In the hilarious clip, Lohan, Rachel McAdams, Lacey Chabert and Amanda Seyfried recreate the four-way phone call scene from the 2004 movie. The Instagram post features the actresses reading their lines from the comfort of their homes, which was then spliced together with footage of the original scene.

The ill-fated call begins when Lohan's new-girl character tries to pull one over on Regina George (McAdams) by discussing the Queen Bee's anger toward Gretchen (Chabert) while Gretchen is secretly on the line.

After hearing the nasty things Regina has to say about her -- "She's such a s**t!" -- Gretchen dials in Karen (Seyfried) to gossip. Karen then gets a call from Regina, who once again expresses her dislike for Gretchen.

The girls go back and forth from there, breaking promises to keep secrets, lying about who said what, and fully letting the flick live up to its name.

The scene ends with Karen's iconic fake cough and Regina's equally memorable response: "Boo, you wh**e!" The recreated version adds one more thing -- a plea to get people to vote in the upcoming election on Nov. 3.

Watch the video below for more on the Mean Girls reunion.

GET THE ET NEWSLETTER Email By signing up, you agree to our Terms of Use and Privacy Policy

RELATED CONTENT:

‘Mean Girls’ Reunion: Lindsay Lohan Reveals She Wanted to Play Regina George This video is unavailable because we were unable to load a message from our sponsors.



If you are using ad-blocking software, please disable it and reload the page. Embed Code Restart

'Mean Girls' Cast Reunites for the First Time Since 2004 -- Watch!

Rachel McAdams Open to Playing Regina George Again in 'Mean Girls' Sequel

'Mean Girls' Musical Is Coming to the Big Screen

Related Gallery