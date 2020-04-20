Get in loser, we're ready for the Mean Girls sequel to happen.

Rachel McAdams is interested in reprising her role as Regina George in a follow-up to 2004's Mean Girls, she recently revealed during her appearance on the Heroes of Health: COVID-19 livestream to thank health care workers, first responders, and all essential workers during the novel coronavirus pandemic.

"It would be fun to play Regina George later in her life and see where life took her!" the actress replied when asked about revisiting Mean Girls.

McAdams also admitted that she didn't anticipate Mean Girls or The Notebook having such an effect on fans years later.

"Let's hope Mean Girls has helped girls to be nicer to each other, not the other way around," she quipped. "Yeah, it's really bizarre. I feel really lucky to have been a part of something that’s stuck around -- even a little bit. That was never anything I imagined happening in life. So yeah, it’s strange and surreal still."

McAdams' comments about returning to Mean Girls came soon after her co-star, Lindsay Lohan, opened up about a possible sequel.

"I think I was hanging on to [Mean Girls] for a really long time," she said on Lights Out with David Spade. "I wanted to come back with a Mean Girls 2 with the same cast, work with Tina [Fey], and the whole crew again, and [Mean Girls director] Mark Waters. That was really what I wanted; I was excited to do that. But that's all in their hands, really."

